Senate Bill 828 Printer's Number 968

PENNSYLVANIA, June 26 - PRINTER'S NO. 968

THE GENERAL ASSEMBLY OF PENNSYLVANIA

SENATE BILL

No.

828

Session of

2023

INTRODUCED BY VOGEL, SANTARSIERO, HUGHES, KANE, BARTOLOTTA,

SCHWANK, BAKER, STEFANO, FARRY, ROBINSON, AUMENT, COLLETT AND

CULVER, JUNE 26, 2023

REFERRED TO HEALTH AND HUMAN SERVICES, JUNE 26, 2023

AN ACT

Amending the act of May 29, 2012 (P.L.549, No.54), entitled "An

act establishing a Statewide stroke system of care by

recognizing primary stroke centers and directing the creation

of emergency medical services training and transport

protocols; and providing for the powers and duties of the

Department of Health," providing for Statewide stroke

registry.

The General Assembly of the Commonwealth of Pennsylvania

hereby enacts as follows:

Section 1. The act of May 29, 2012 (P.L.549, No.54), known

as the Stroke System of Care Act, is amended by adding a section

to read:

Section 5.1. Statewide stroke registry.

(a) Registry formation.--The department shall maintain and

operate a Statewide stroke registry using the American Heart

Association's stroke care program's data set platform in effect

as of the effective date of this subsection and include

information and data on stroke care in this Commonwealth that

align with the stroke consensus metrics developed and approved

by the American Heart Association in effect as of the effective

