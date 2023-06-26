Senate Bill 828 Printer's Number 968
PENNSYLVANIA, June 26 - PRINTER'S NO. 968
THE GENERAL ASSEMBLY OF PENNSYLVANIA
SENATE BILL
No.
828
Session of
2023
INTRODUCED BY VOGEL, SANTARSIERO, HUGHES, KANE, BARTOLOTTA,
SCHWANK, BAKER, STEFANO, FARRY, ROBINSON, AUMENT, COLLETT AND
CULVER, JUNE 26, 2023
REFERRED TO HEALTH AND HUMAN SERVICES, JUNE 26, 2023
AN ACT
Amending the act of May 29, 2012 (P.L.549, No.54), entitled "An
act establishing a Statewide stroke system of care by
recognizing primary stroke centers and directing the creation
of emergency medical services training and transport
protocols; and providing for the powers and duties of the
Department of Health," providing for Statewide stroke
registry.
The General Assembly of the Commonwealth of Pennsylvania
hereby enacts as follows:
Section 1. The act of May 29, 2012 (P.L.549, No.54), known
as the Stroke System of Care Act, is amended by adding a section
to read:
Section 5.1. Statewide stroke registry.
(a) Registry formation.--The department shall maintain and
operate a Statewide stroke registry using the American Heart
Association's stroke care program's data set platform in effect
as of the effective date of this subsection and include
information and data on stroke care in this Commonwealth that
align with the stroke consensus metrics developed and approved
by the American Heart Association in effect as of the effective
