Senate Bill 125 Printer's Number 971

PENNSYLVANIA, June 26 - release or exchange data received from the State to any party

other than a state or territory of the United States that

also contracts with the private sector data system.

(c) Compliance.--A system developed under this section shall

comply with:

(1) 52 U.S.C. Ch. 205 (relating to national voter

registration).

(2) 52 U.S.C. Ch. 209 (relating to election

administration improvement).

(d) Notification.--The department shall, immediately upon

identifying an individual reported ineligible under this

section, send the name and address of residence of the

individual to the appropriate commission in a manner and on a

form prescribed by the department. The commission shall cancel

the registration of the registered elector within 10 days of

receiving notification. UPON RECEIPT OF NOTIFICATION, THE

COMMISSION SHALL IMMEDIATELY INITIATE ITS PROCESS FOR THE

REMOVAL OF THE ELECTORS FROM THE COMMISSION'S REGISTRATION

RECORDS IN ACCORDANCE WITH SECTION 1901, 52 U.S.C. CH. 103

(RELATING TO ENFORCEMENT OF VOTING RIGHTS) AND 52 U.S.C. CH.

209.

Section 2. Section 1901(a) of Title 25 is amended by adding

a paragraph to read:

§ 1901. Removal of electors.

(a) Removal of elector's registration record.--Commissions

shall institute a program to protect the integrity of the

electoral process and to ensure the maintenance of accurate and

current registration records. The program shall be uniform,

nondiscriminatory and in compliance with the Voting Rights Act

of 1965 (Public Law 89-110, 42 U.S.C. § 1973 et seq.). An

20230SB0125PN0971 - 3 -

<--

<--

1

2

3

4

5

6

7

8

9

10

11

12

13

14

15

16

17

18

19

20

21

22

23

24

25

26

27

28

29

30