Senate Bill 125 Printer's Number 971
PENNSYLVANIA, June 26 - release or exchange data received from the State to any party
other than a state or territory of the United States that
also contracts with the private sector data system.
(c) Compliance.--A system developed under this section shall
comply with:
(1) 52 U.S.C. Ch. 205 (relating to national voter
registration).
(2) 52 U.S.C. Ch. 209 (relating to election
administration improvement).
(d) Notification.--The department shall, immediately upon
identifying an individual reported ineligible under this
section, send the name and address of residence of the
individual to the appropriate commission in a manner and on a
form prescribed by the department. The commission shall cancel
the registration of the registered elector within 10 days of
receiving notification. UPON RECEIPT OF NOTIFICATION, THE
COMMISSION SHALL IMMEDIATELY INITIATE ITS PROCESS FOR THE
REMOVAL OF THE ELECTORS FROM THE COMMISSION'S REGISTRATION
RECORDS IN ACCORDANCE WITH SECTION 1901, 52 U.S.C. CH. 103
(RELATING TO ENFORCEMENT OF VOTING RIGHTS) AND 52 U.S.C. CH.
209.
Section 2. Section 1901(a) of Title 25 is amended by adding
a paragraph to read:
§ 1901. Removal of electors.
(a) Removal of elector's registration record.--Commissions
shall institute a program to protect the integrity of the
electoral process and to ensure the maintenance of accurate and
current registration records. The program shall be uniform,
nondiscriminatory and in compliance with the Voting Rights Act
of 1965 (Public Law 89-110, 42 U.S.C. § 1973 et seq.). An
