New free trade agreement between EU and New Zealand

SWEDEN, June 27 - The Council of the European Union will today adopt a decision to sign a free trade agreement with New Zealand. It will also adopt a decision to authorise the European Commission to open negotiations on agreements on digital trade rules with Singapore and South Korea, and on the conclusion of digital trade principles with Japan.

“I am very proud that the Council of the European Union will sign the EU-New Zealand Free Trade Agreement. The agreement will open up significant economic opportunities and includes the most ambitious sustainability commitments ever made in EU trade agreements. This has been a priority for the Swedish Presidency of the Council of the EU,” says Minister for International Development Cooperation and Foreign Trade Johan Forssell.

The Council will also adopt a decision authorising the European Commission to open negotiations on agreements on digital trade rules with Singapore and South Korea. The binding rules are aimed at, among other things, increasing predictability and security for companies and consumers in cross-border transactions and countering digital trade barriers.

The Council will also decide on the adoption of common principles for digital trade with Japan. These trade principles facilitate cooperation in key areas of digital trade such as a countering digital protectionism.

“Several important decisions will be taken today that will promote the EU’s relations with the Indo-Pacific region. The digital trade agreements with Singapore and South Korea will create favourable conditions for digital trade and consequently contribute to the green transition, innovation, growth and job creation in the EU and partner countries,” says Mr Forssell.