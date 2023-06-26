Senate Bill 834 Printer's Number 970
PENNSYLVANIA, June 26 - PRINTER'S NO. 970
THE GENERAL ASSEMBLY OF PENNSYLVANIA
SENATE BILL
No.
834
Session of
2023
INTRODUCED BY MILLER, REGAN, COSTA, FONTANA, SCHWANK, BREWSTER,
DILLON, KANE, TARTAGLIONE, BAKER AND ROBINSON, JUNE 26, 2023
REFERRED TO TRANSPORTATION, JUNE 26, 2023
AN ACT
Amending Title 75 (Vehicles) of the Pennsylvania Consolidated
Statutes, in miscellaneous provisions, further providing for
off-road vehicles in urban municipalities, for fleeing or
attempting to elude police officer and for reckless driving.
The General Assembly of the Commonwealth of Pennsylvania
hereby enacts as follows:
Section 1. Section 3722(c) and the definition of "urban
municipality" in subsection (g) of Title 75 of the Pennsylvania
Consolidated Statutes, added July 11, 2022 (P.L.1596, No.92),
are amended to read:
§ 3722. Off-road vehicles in urban municipalities.
* * *
(c) Penalty.--Except as provided in subsection (d), an
individual who violates subsection (a) commits a summary offense
and shall, upon conviction:
(1) For a first offense, be sentenced to pay a fine of
[not less than $50 nor more than] $200 and costs of
prosecution and, in default of the payment of the fine or
costs, be imprisoned for not more than 10 days.
