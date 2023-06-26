Submit Release
Senate Bill 834 Printer's Number 970

PENNSYLVANIA, June 26 - PRINTER'S NO. 970

THE GENERAL ASSEMBLY OF PENNSYLVANIA

SENATE BILL

No.

834

Session of

2023

INTRODUCED BY MILLER, REGAN, COSTA, FONTANA, SCHWANK, BREWSTER,

DILLON, KANE, TARTAGLIONE, BAKER AND ROBINSON, JUNE 26, 2023

REFERRED TO TRANSPORTATION, JUNE 26, 2023

AN ACT

Amending Title 75 (Vehicles) of the Pennsylvania Consolidated

Statutes, in miscellaneous provisions, further providing for

off-road vehicles in urban municipalities, for fleeing or

attempting to elude police officer and for reckless driving.

The General Assembly of the Commonwealth of Pennsylvania

hereby enacts as follows:

Section 1. Section 3722(c) and the definition of "urban

municipality" in subsection (g) of Title 75 of the Pennsylvania

Consolidated Statutes, added July 11, 2022 (P.L.1596, No.92),

are amended to read:

§ 3722. Off-road vehicles in urban municipalities.

* * *

(c) Penalty.--Except as provided in subsection (d), an

individual who violates subsection (a) commits a summary offense

and shall, upon conviction:

(1) For a first offense, be sentenced to pay a fine of

[not less than $50 nor more than] $200 and costs of

prosecution and, in default of the payment of the fine or

costs, be imprisoned for not more than 10 days.

