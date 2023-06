Senate Bill 750 Printer's Number 972

PENNSYLVANIA, June 26 - United States Department of Education.

SECTION 1617. FREE APPLICATION FOR FEDERAL STUDENT AID.--(A)

BEGINNING WITH THE 2024-2025 SCHOOL YEAR, PRIOR TO COMPLETING

HIGH SCHOOL, A STUDENT WHO ATTENDS A SCHOOL ENTITY IN THIS

COMMONWEALTH, UNLESS EXEMPTED UNDER SUBSECTION (E), SHALL FILE A

FAFSA WITH THE UNITED STATES DEPARTMENT OF EDUCATION OR SUBMIT

AN OPT-OUT FORM IN ACCORDANCE WITH SUBSECTION (B).

(B) THE PARENT OR LEGAL GUARDIAN OF A STUDENT OR, IF A

STUDENT IS AT LEAST EIGHTEEN YEARS OF AGE OR LEGALLY

EMANCIPATED, MAY OPT OUT OF FILING THE FAFSA UNDER SUBSECTION

(A) BY COMPLETING AND SUBMITTING TO THE SCHOOL ENTITY AN OPT-OUT

FORM DEVELOPED BY THE DEPARTMENT, IN CONSULTATION WITH THE

AGENCY. THE OPT-OUT FORM SHALL INCLUDE A STATEMENT THAT THE

PARENT, LEGAL GUARDIAN OR STUDENT, AS APPLICABLE, UNDERSTANDS

THE PURPOSE OF THE FAFSA AND HAS CHOSEN NOT TO FILE THE

APPLICATION.

(C) THE DEPARTMENT SHALL MAKE THE OPT-OUT FORM AVAILABLE TO

SCHOOL ENTITIES AND POST THE OPT-OUT FORM ON THE DEPARTMENT'S

PUBLICLY ACCESSIBLE INTERNET WEBSITE.

(D) A SCHOOL ENTITY SHALL PROVIDE A COPY OF THE OPT-OUT FORM

TO PARENTS, LEGAL GUARDIANS AND STUDENTS.

(E) IF A FAFSA IS NOT FILED OR OPT-OUT FORM IS NOT SUBMITTED

ON BEHALF OF A STUDENT, THE SCHOOL ENTITY MAY EXEMPT THE STUDENT

FROM THE PROVISIONS OF SUBSECTION (A). PRIOR TO MAKING AN

