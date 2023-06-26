Senate Bill 838 Printer's Number 973
PENNSYLVANIA, June 26 - (i) the defendant was convicted of a misdemeanor of
the first degree, misdemeanor of the second degree or
felony offense of any degree committed while either
incarcerated or serving probation;
(ii) the court finds by clear and convincing
evidence that the defendant committed a technical
violation within the six months immediately preceding the
defendant's probation review conference that involved an
identifiable threat to public safety; or
(iii) a court determines at the probation review
conference by a preponderance of the evidence that the
defendant committed one of the following technical
violations within the six months immediately preceding
the defendant's probation review conference:
(A) A technical violation that was sexual in
nature.
(B) A technical violation that involved
assaultive behavior or included a credible threat to
cause bodily injury to another, including acts
committed against a family or household member.
(C) A technical violation that involved
possession or control of a firearm or dangerous
weapon.
(D) The technical violation involved the
manufacture, sale, delivery or possession with the
intent to manufacture, sell or deliver, a controlled
substance or other drug regulated under the act of
April 14, 1972 (P.L.233, No.64), known as The
Controlled Substance, Drug, Device and Cosmetic Act.
(E) The defendant absconded.
