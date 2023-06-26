Submit Release
News Search

There were 735 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 231,910 in the last 365 days.

Senate Bill 838 Printer's Number 973

PENNSYLVANIA, June 26 - (i) the defendant was convicted of a misdemeanor of

the first degree, misdemeanor of the second degree or

felony offense of any degree committed while either

incarcerated or serving probation;

(ii) the court finds by clear and convincing

evidence that the defendant committed a technical

violation within the six months immediately preceding the

defendant's probation review conference that involved an

identifiable threat to public safety; or

(iii) a court determines at the probation review

conference by a preponderance of the evidence that the

defendant committed one of the following technical

violations within the six months immediately preceding

the defendant's probation review conference:

(A) A technical violation that was sexual in

nature.

(B) A technical violation that involved

assaultive behavior or included a credible threat to

cause bodily injury to another, including acts

committed against a family or household member.

(C) A technical violation that involved

possession or control of a firearm or dangerous

weapon.

(D) The technical violation involved the

manufacture, sale, delivery or possession with the

intent to manufacture, sell or deliver, a controlled

substance or other drug regulated under the act of

April 14, 1972 (P.L.233, No.64), known as The

Controlled Substance, Drug, Device and Cosmetic Act.

(E) The defendant absconded.

20230SB0838PN0973 - 13 -

1

2

3

4

5

6

7

8

9

10

11

12

13

14

15

16

17

18

19

20

21

22

23

24

25

26

27

28

29

30

You just read:

Senate Bill 838 Printer's Number 973

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more