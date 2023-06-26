Senate Bill 460 Printer's Number 974

PENNSYLVANIA, June 26 - PRIOR PRINTER'S NO. 513

PRINTER'S NO. 974

THE GENERAL ASSEMBLY OF PENNSYLVANIA

SENATE BILL

No.

460

Session of

2023

INTRODUCED BY BARTOLOTTA, MARTIN, ROBINSON, SCHWANK,

TARTAGLIONE, KANE, BREWSTER, REGAN, FARRY, COSTA, HUGHES,

DILLON, BROOKS AND VOGEL, MARCH 16, 2023

SENATOR PITTMAN, RULES AND EXECUTIVE NOMINATIONS, RE-REPORTED AS

AMENDED, JUNE 26, 2023

AN ACT

Amending the act of March 10, 1949 (P.L.30, No.14), entitled "An

act relating to the public school system, including certain

provisions applicable as well to private and parochial

schools; amending, revising, consolidating and changing the

laws relating thereto," in preliminary provisions,

establishing the Child Reunification Program in the

Department of Education.

The General Assembly of the Commonwealth of Pennsylvania

hereby enacts as follows:

Section 1. The act of March 10, 1949 (P.L.30, No.14), known

as the Public School Code of 1949, is amended by adding a

section to read:

Section 130. Child Reunification Program.--(a) The Child

Reunification Program is established in the department to assist

in locating and returning missing children by providing

identification kits as provided in this section.

(b) Beginning with the 2023-2024 school year, and each

school year thereafter, the department shall provide, to the

extent money is appropriated or otherwise available to the

