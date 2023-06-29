Kefir Market Size, Share, Revenue, Trends And Drivers For 2023-2032

Kefir Global Market Report 2023 – Market Size, Trends, And Market Forecast 2023-2032

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UK, June 29, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- The Business Research Company’s global market reports are now updated with the latest market sizing information for the year 2023 and forecasted to 2032

The Business Research Company’s “Kefir Global Market Report 2023” is a comprehensive source of information that covers every facet of the market. As per TBRC’s kefir market forecast, the kefir market size is predicted to reach a value of $2.44 Billion by 2027, rising at a significant annual growth rate of 6.8 percent through the forecast period.

The growth in the global kefir industry is due to the growing popularity of functional beverages . North America region is expected to hold the largest kefir market share. Major kefir companies include Danone S.A, Lifeway Foods, Inc., Nestle SA, Fresh Made Dairy, Maple Hill Creamery,LLC, Nourish Kefir, Redwood Hill Farm & Creamery, Springfield Creamery, Inc.

Kefir Market Segments

● By Type: Milk Kefir, Water Kefir

● By Form: Organic, Conventional

● By Category: Flavored kefir, Non-Flavored kefir

● By Source: Animal milk , Soy milk , Coconut milk, Other Sources

● By Distribution Channel: Supermarkets/Hypermarkets, Convenience Stores, Specialist Stores, Other Distribution Channels

● By Geography: North America, South America, Asia-Pacific, Eastern Europe, Western Europe, Middle East and Africa.

Kefir refers to fermented dairy products made up of kefir grains, which consist of bacteria and yeast. Kefir is produced by fermenting milk with commercialized freeze-dried kefir starter cultures, traditional kefir grains, and products that remain after the removal of kefir grains. Kefir contains bacteria and yeast that are actively developing. The impact of bacteria and yeast on milk causes the creation of enzymes and substances that influence the digestion of meals.

The Table Of Content For The Market Report Include:

1. Executive Summary

2. Market Characteristics

3. Market Trends And Strategies

4. Kefir Market – Macro Economic Scenario

5. Kefir Market Size And Growth

……

27. Market Competitor Landscape And Company Profiles

28. Key Mergers And Acquisitions In The Market

29. Market Future Outlook and Potential Analysis

30. Appendix

