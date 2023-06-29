Kombucha Tea Market Size, Share, Revenue, Trends And Drivers For 2023-2032
The Business Research Company’s Kombucha Tea Global Market Report 2023 – Market Size, Trends, And Market Forecast 2023-2032
The Business Research Company's global market reports are now updated with the latest market sizing information for the year 2023 and forecasted to 2032
The Business Research Company’s “Kombucha Tea Global Market Report 2023” is a comprehensive source of information that covers every facet of the market. As per TBRC’s kombucha tea market forecast, the kombucha tea market size is predicted to reach a value of $5.8 Billion by 2027, rising at a significant annual growth rate of 19.9 percent through the forecast period.
The growth in the global kombucha tea industry is due to the increasing number of health-conscious consumers . North America region is expected to hold the largest kombucha tea market share. Major kombucha tea companies include Brew Dr. Kombucha, GT’s Living Foods, Humm Kombucha LLC, Equinox Kombucha, KeVita, Inc.
Kombucha Tea Market Segments
● By Flavor Type: Fruits, Regular/Original, Herbs And Spices, Flowers, Others Flavor Types
● By Packaging Type: Glass Bottles, Aluminum Cans, PET Bottles, Other Packaging Types
● By Distribution Channel: Supermarkets And Hypermarkets, Online Retailers, Health Stores, Convenience Stores
● By Geography: North America, South America, Asia-Pacific, Eastern Europe, Western Europe, Middle East and Africa.
Kombucha tea refers to a fermented black or green tea drink containing bacteria, yeast, and sugar. During fermentation, the bacteria and acids form a film on top of the liquid called a SCOBY (symbiotic colony of bacteria and yeast). Kombucha bacteria includes lactic-acid bacteria, which can also act as a probiotic. Kombucha tea, according to health experts, can help with digestion, gut health, blood pressure management, heart health, and immunity.
The Table Of Content For The Market Report Include:
1. Executive Summary
2. Market Characteristics
3. Market Trends And Strategies
4. Kombucha Tea Market – Macro Economic Scenario
5. Kombucha Tea Market Size And Growth
……
27. Market Competitor Landscape And Company Profiles
28. Key Mergers And Acquisitions In The Market
29. Market Future Outlook and Potential Analysis
30. Appendix
