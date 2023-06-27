Shower Head Market Size is expected to register USD 17.58 Billion in 2032, According to Emergen Research

Emergen Research Logo

Rising demand for luxury shower heads across the globe is a key factor driving global market revenue growth

VANCOUVER, BRITISH COLUMBIA, CANADA, June 27, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- The global shower head market size is expected to reach USD 17.58 Billion in 2032 and register a steady revenue CAGR of 8.5% during the forecast period, according to latest analysis by Emergen Research. Rapid growth in the real estate and hospitality sectors is a key factor driving market revenue growth. Bathroom shower heads have become important for maintaining personal hygiene and wellness with the evolution of different shower heads from basic designs to new dual-purpose panels, luxury, and curved showers, and rain showers. Hoteliers are now prioritizing more essential bathroom fittings to meet the market's shifting needs, as individuals no longer just use restrooms to shower or shave. In addition, rising disposable incomes and changing lifestyles are also expected to drive revenue growth of the market. Consumers are willing to invest in bathroom products that offer a personalized and comfortable shower experience, which has led to rising demand for shower heads with features such as water-saving, massage, and rainfall options.

Another driver of market growth is the increasing demand for innovative and technologically advanced shower heads. Manufacturers are introducing shower heads with features like adjustable spray patterns, massage functions, LED lighting, and smart controls. These innovative features enhance the showering experience and provide customization options for users. The desire for a luxurious and personalized showering experience is driving the demand for technologically advanced shower heads.

However, the Shower Heads Market also faces certain restraints that may hinder its growth. One of the major challenges is the presence of low-quality and counterfeit products in the market. The availability of cheap and substandard shower heads can negatively impact consumer trust and satisfaction. Additionally, the market is also influenced by the presence of outdated plumbing systems in some regions, which may limit the compatibility and installation of certain shower head models.

Despite these challenges, the Shower Heads Market is expected to witness significant growth in the coming years, driven by various growth factors. Increasing urbanization, rising disposable incomes, and changing lifestyles are driving the demand for bathroom renovations and upgrades, including the installation of new shower heads. Additionally, the growing awareness of water conservation and sustainability is expected to fuel the adoption of water-efficient shower heads.

According to the Environmental Protection Agency (EPA), showering accounts for nearly 17% of residential indoor water use in the United States. This statistic highlights the potential market size for water-efficient shower heads, as they can significantly reduce water consumption and contribute to water conservation efforts. Furthermore, the U.S. Geological Survey estimates that the average American uses around 17.2 gallons of water for an eight-minute shower. This statistic emphasizes the importance of water-saving shower heads in reducing water usage.

The report also offers key insights about top companies in the market along with a thorough SWOT analysis, Porter’s Five Forces analysis, and feasibility analysis to offer competitive edge to the readers. The report focuses on the recent trends, major challenges and opportunities, and limitations pertaining to the ongoing pandemic.

Report Objective:

The report offers a complete analysis of the global Shower Heads market with details about each market player including company profile, financial standing, global position, revenue contribution, production and manufacturing capacity, business expansion plans, and new product launches. Key players are strategizing various plans such as M&A acquisition, partnerships, joint ventures, license agreement and collaborations. Kohler Co., Grohe AG, Delta Faucet Company, Duravit AG, GWA Group Limited, Triton, Colston Bath & Spa India Private Limited, Hindware Home Innovation Limited, Jaquar & Company Private Limited, and American Standard Brands

Market Dynamics:

The report offers insightful information about the market dynamics of the Shower Heads market. It offers SWOT analysis, PESTEL analysis, and Porter’s Five Forces analysis to present a better understanding of the Shower Heads market, competitive landscape, factors affecting it, and to predict the growth of the industry. It also offers the impact of various market factors along with the effects of the regulatory framework on the growth of the Shower Heads market.

Shower Heads Market Segmentation:

Product Type Offering Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2019–2032)

Fixed

Hand-Held

Dual Purpose

Others

Material Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2019–2032)

Metal

Plastic

Others

Application Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2019–2032)

Residential

Homes

Apartments

Condos

Commercial

Hotels

Motels

Gyms

Other Public Facilities

Industrial

Factories

Warehouses

Other Industries

Institutional

Schools

Hospitals

Other Institutions

Additionally, the report covers the analysis of the key players in the industry with a special focus on their global position, financial status, and their recent developments. Porter’s Five Forces Analysis and SWOT analysis have been covered by the report to provide relevant data on the competitive landscape.

Detailed Regional Analysis covers:

North America (U.S., Canada)

Europe (U.K., Italy, Germany, France, Rest of EU)

Asia-Pacific (India, Japan, China, South Korea, Australia, Rest of APAC)

Latin America (Chile, Brazil, Argentina, Rest of Latin America)

Middle East & Africa (Saudi Arabia, U.A.E., South Africa, Rest of MEA)

Key point summary of the report:

The report offers a comprehensive overview of the market size, share, and growth rate in the forecast duration.

It provides details about current scenario, historical data, giving an accurate market forecast for the coming years.

The study categorizes the market on the basis of product types, applications, end users, market value and volume, business verticals, and 5 major regions.

It also offers regional market analysis and forecast for prominent geographies in the sector viz., North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and the Middle East and Africa.

Industry supply chain, sourcing strategy, upstream feedstock, and downstream demand analysis has also been undertaken in the research report.

The study offers a comprehensive understanding of the demand and supply dynamics, including production and consumption rates, and mapping of the overall market.

The report employs different analytical tools including, SWOT analysis, Porter’s five forces analysis, and pricing analysis, to give precise market information.

