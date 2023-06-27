Market Analysis: Nitrile Rubber Latex Market, Vehicle Chassis Dyno Market, Air-cushion Vehicle Market forecast till 2030

Market Analysis: Nitrile Rubber Latex Market, Vehicle Chassis Dyno Market, Air-cushion Vehicle Market forecasted till 2030

June 27, 2023

The global Nitrile Rubber (NBR) Latex market is expected to witness significant growth due to the increasing demand for gloves in the healthcare sector and the rising awareness regarding personal hygiene. The market is projected to reach USD 4.40 billion by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 9.90% from 2023 to 2030. The NBR latex market is driven by various factors, including the rising demand for gloves, increasing disposable incomes, and growth in the healthcare industry. However, high prices of raw materials and issues related to the disposal of nitrile gloves may hinder market growth.

The global nitrile rubber (NBR) latex market is highly competitive, with several key players operating within the industry. Some of the major players include Synthomer PLC, JSR Corporation, Nantex Industry Co., Ltd., OMNOVA Solutions Inc., and INTEX Resources Asia.

Nitrile rubber (NBR) latex can be categorized into three types, namely Pedestrian Detection (PD), Collision Mitigation Braking (CMB), and Adaptive Cruise Control (ACC). PD latex is used in manufacturing pedestrian safety gears and footwear, whereas CMB latex is utilized in the production of brake pads for commercial vehicles. ACC latex is used in manufacturing car mats, seating, and door trims. The properties of each type of NBR latex are modified to suit their specific applications.

Nitrile Rubber (NBR) latex has multiple applications across various industries, including electric cars, hybrid cars, diesel vehicles, and others. It is predominantly used in the production of automotive components such as hoses, seals, O-rings, and gaskets. NBR latex is known for its excellent resistance to oil, fuel, and chemicals, making it an ideal choice for automotive applications. Its performance and reliability make it a popular choice among automakers worldwide.

The nitrile rubber (NBR) latex market is expected to witness significant growth in the coming years across various regions such as North America, Asia Pacific, Europe, USA, and China. In North America, increasing demand for NBR latex in automotive and construction industries is driving market growth. In the Asia Pacific, the demand for NBR latex is increasing due to the growing healthcare sector coupled with a rise in the production of gloves, adhesives, and seals. Europe is also expected to experience substantial growth in the NBR latex market, owing to the growing demand for NBR latex in the automotive industry. In the USA, the demand for NBR latex is increasing due to the growing use of disposable gloves in hospitals and the food industry. China is expected to witness significant growth in the NBR latex market due to the increasing demand for NBR gloves, adhesives, and seals in various industries.

The Vehicle Chassis Dyno market research reports provide a comprehensive analysis of the market conditions and growth opportunities. The market is driven by the increasing demand for high-performance vehicles and stringent regulations on emissions and fuel economy. The reports cover market trends, drivers, challenges, and opportunities in regions including North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and the Middle East. The global Vehicle Chassis Dyno market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 2.70% during the forecast period 2023-2030 and reach USD 215.00 million by 2030, driven by the increasing adoption of electric and hybrid vehicles and advancements in technology.

The global vehicle chassis dyno market is highly competitive and is characterized by the presence of a large number of well-established vendors operating in the market. The key players dominating the market are HORIBA, MTS, Meidensha, AVL List, Mustang Dynamometer, Power Test, MAHA, Ono Sokki, Rototest, KRATZER, Sierra Instruments, SNT, Dynapack, and SAJ Test.

HORIBA generated revenue of $703 million, MTS earned $749.7 million, and MAHA generated a revenue of $125 million in 2019. These companies have helped to grow the vehicle chassis dyno market by developing advanced and automated testing systems, enhancing their product development capabilities, expanding their customer base, entering into new markets, and collaborating with other companies to offer more comprehensive solutions to customers.

Vehicle Chassis Dyno is an essential tool for tuning and testing vehicles. Multi Roller and Single Roller are the two primary types of vehicle chassis dyno available in the market. Multi Roller dyno uses multiple rollers to simulate the vehicle's power to a different drive setup, enabling greater accuracy in measuring the actual wheel torque and horsepower. Single Roller dyno, on the other hand, uses a single roller to measure the power of the engine. They are less expensive and easily found in smaller operations.

Vehicle chassis dyno is used to measure the engine's performance, power, and torque by simulating different road conditions. The dyno can be applied to both passenger and commercial vehicles to fine-tune their engine and transmission settings. One of the significant applications of the dyno in the passenger vehicle segment is for the performance car market, where customers expect the maximum power and acceleration from their vehicles. Commercial vehicle users use the dyno in fleet management, maintenance, and tuning to optimize the vehicle's fuel efficiency, power, and torque.

The vehicle chassis dyno market is expected to experience significant growth in the coming years, particularly in North America, Asia Pacific, Europe, the USA, and China. North America and Europe are expected to retain their dominance in the market, owing to their established automotive industries. The Asia-Pacific region is expected to dominate the Vehicle Chassis Dyno market. The region is expected to hold a market share of around 45% in the Vehicle Chassis Dyno market. North America is expected to hold a market share of around 30%, while Europe is expected to hold a market share of around 20%.

The global Air-cushion Vehicles market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 4.30% during the forecast period. Rising demand for efficient transportation, especially in defense and commercial sectors, is driving the market growth. The market is segmented into military hovercrafts and commercial hovercrafts. The commercial sector is expected to dominate the market owing to increasing demand for tourism and transportation in the marine industry. Geographically, North America is expected to hold the largest market share due to the presence of leading players and investment in R&D. The market size in 2022 was estimated at USD 113.90 million and is expected to reach USD 152.90 million by 2030.

Air-cushion vehicles (ACVs) are vehicles that are supported by a cushion of air between the vehicle and the surface on which it is travelling. The global air-cushion vehicles market is highly competitive, with a number of companies operating in this space. Some of the key players in this market are Aerohod, ALMAZ, Griffon Hoverwork, Christy Hovercraft, China Hovercraft Ltd, Neoteric Hovercraft, The British Hovercraft Company, Jedy Hovercraft, Hovertechnics, Viper Hovercraft, Mariah Hovercraft, Vanair Hovercraft, Mercier-Jones, and Hoverstream.

Sales revenue figures for some of the above-listed companies are as follows:

- Griffon Hoverwork: £20 million (2018)

- Neoteric Hovercraft: $3 million (2018)

- Mercier-Jones: $500,000 (2019)

Air-cushion vehicles, also known as hovercraft, have become an increasingly popular mode of transportation due to their ability to travel overwater, ice, and even land at high speeds. There are two types of Air-cushion vehicles that have emerged as the most popular: Skirted Air-cushion Vehicles and Sidewall Air-cushion Vehicles. Skirted Air-cushion Vehicles have a flexible skirt around the base of the vehicle. This skirt is inflated to create the cushion of air that lifts the vehicle off the ground. On the other hand, Sidewall Air-cushion Vehicles have air-filled chambers running along the sides of the craft, allowing it to float on a cushion of air. With these two types of Air-cushion vehicles, it is possible to transport goods and people over any type of terrain, making them an excellent choice for emergencies and military operations.

Air-cushion vehicles (ACVs) are versatile vehicles that can be used in a variety of applications, including recreational, rescue, commercial, and military. In recreational applications, ACVs are used for racing, sightseeing, and leisure activities. They are also used in rescue operations, such as search and rescue missions, because of their ability to navigate through difficult terrain, including ice, water, and rough terrain. In commercial applications, ACVs are used for transportation and shipping, especially in locations where traditional land or water transportation is impractical or impossible. In military applications, ACVs are used for amphibious operations, reconnaissance missions, and troop transportation.

The air-cushion vehicles market is expected to see significant growth in regions such as North America, Europe, and APAC due to increasing demand for transportation and logistics services. The US and China are expected to be lucrative markets as these countries are known to invest extensively in the defense sector. Additionally, the increasing demand for luxury and recreational activities in Europe is expected to contribute to market growth. The APAC region is also expected to witness substantial growth due to the growing demand for air-cushion vehicles in countries such as Japan, South Korea, and India. Overall, the air-cushion vehicles market is expected to see a steady growth trajectory in the coming years.

Overall, the Asia-Pacific region is expected to dominate the Air-cushion Vehicles market, followed by North America and Europe. The market share percentage valuation for each region is estimated to be as follows: Asia-Pacific - 45%, North America - 25%, Europe - 20%, Middle East & Africa - 5%, and Latin America - 5%.

