Organic Honey Market Size Worth USD 1,060.40 Million, Globally, by 2030 at 5.50% CAGR

A large shift in consumer’s preference toward organic products witnessed, large growth for organic honey market.

Rise in demand for organic food among people across the globe, increase in the number of fitness enthusiasts around the world, surge in demand for high nutrient content” — Allied Market Research

PORTLAND, OR, US, June 28, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Rise in demand for organic food among people across the globe, increase in the number of fitness enthusiasts around the world, surge in demand for high nutrient content and quality food, growing awareness about healthy foods among people are expected to drive the growth of the global Organic Honey Market. On the other hand, rising concerns about the purity of the product is expected to hinder the growth to some extent. However, rise in utilization of honey in drugs and health products is expected to create tremendous opportunities in the industry.

𝐓𝐡𝐞 𝐠𝐥𝐨𝐛𝐚𝐥 𝐨𝐫𝐠𝐚𝐧𝐢𝐜 𝐡𝐨𝐧𝐞𝐲 𝐦𝐚𝐫𝐤𝐞𝐭 𝐰𝐚𝐬 𝐯𝐚𝐥𝐮𝐞𝐝 𝐚𝐭 $𝟔𝟎𝟓 𝐦𝐢𝐥𝐥𝐢𝐨𝐧 𝐢𝐧 𝟐𝟎𝟐𝟎, 𝐚𝐧𝐝 𝐢𝐬 𝐞𝐱𝐩𝐞𝐜𝐭𝐞𝐝 𝐭𝐨 𝐫𝐞𝐚𝐜𝐡 $𝟏,𝟎𝟔𝟎.𝟒𝟎 𝐦𝐢𝐥𝐥𝐢𝐨𝐧 𝐛𝐲 𝟐𝟎𝟑𝟎 𝐚𝐭 𝐚 𝐂𝐀𝐆𝐑 𝐨𝐟 𝟓.𝟓𝟎%. Organic honey is produced from the pollen of organically grown plants, and without chemical miticides to treat the bees. Buying organic honey ensures that consumers can avoid contact with pesticides that may be sprayed on or near the plants visited by honeybees. The demand for organic honey has gained traction, owing to increase in awareness to be healthy among consumers is further giving a boost the organic honey market.

𝐋𝐞𝐚𝐝𝐢𝐧𝐠 𝐊𝐞𝐲 𝐏𝐥𝐚𝐲𝐞𝐫𝐬:

The players operating in the global organic honey market have adopted various developmental strategies to increase their market share, gain profitability, and remain competitive in the market. The key players operating in the organic honey market include-

Barkman Honey, LLC,

Dabur Ltd,

GloryBee, Inc.,

Heavenly Organics, LLC,

Little Bee Impex,

Nature Nate’s Honey Co.,

McCormick & Company,

Madhava Honey LTD,

Rowse Honey Ltd and Dutch Gold Honey, Inc.

The organic honey market is segmented on the basis of type, application, packaging and region. On the basis of type, the market is classified into natural alfalfa, buckwheat, wild flower, clover and others. On the basis of application, the market is categorized into food & beverages, personal care, pharmaceuticals, households and others. The packaging segment is categorized into glass jar, bottle, tub and others. Region-wise, it is analyzed across North America (the U.S., Canada, and Mexico), Europe (Germany, France, UK, Italy, Spain and Rest of Europe), Asia-Pacific (Japan, China, Australia, India and Rest of Asia-Pacific), and LAMEA (Latin America, Middle East and Africa).

A large shift in consumer’s preference toward organic products witnessed, large growth for organic honey market. The U.S. organic product sales increased by 12.4% in 2020, breaking the $60 billion mark for the first time and more than doubling the previous year’s growth. In addition, consumers spending on health has increased, owing to about 62% metropolitans buying organic, an increase of 95% in the last 5 years, according to a survey undertaken by the Associated Chambers of Commerce and Industry of India (ASSOCHAM).

𝐊𝐞𝐲 𝐟𝐢𝐧𝐝𝐢𝐧𝐠𝐬 𝐨𝐟 𝐭𝐡𝐞 𝐬𝐭𝐮𝐝𝐲

By type, the organic honey market size of buckwheat segment remained the dominant segment in 2020, and is expected to gain market share in the coming years.

By application, food & beverages sector is anticipated to grow with a moderate CAGR during the organic honey market forecast period.

By region, North America led in terms of the global organic honey market share in 2020, and is expected to retain its dominance during the forecast period.

By application, the food and beverage segment accounted for the highest market share in 2020, garnering nearly one-third of the organic honey market. Rise in the prevalence of honey as a healthier alternative to sugar drive the segment growth. The same segment is anticipated to cite the fastest CAGR of 5.9% during the forecast period, due to surge in the prevalence of honey-sweetened food and drinks.

