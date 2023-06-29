Endodontics Market Size, Share, Revenue, Trends And Drivers For 2023-2032

Endodontics Global Market Report 2023 – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2023-2032

The Business Research Company’s “Endodontics Global Market Report 2023” is a comprehensive source of information that covers every facet of the market. As per TBRC’s endodontics market forecast, the endodontics market size is predicted to reach a value of $1.82 Billion by 2027, rising at a significant annual growth rate of 6.52 percent through the forecast period.

The growth in the global endodontics industry is due to the increasing number of dentists and dental practices. North America region is expected to hold the largest endodontics market share. Major endodontics companies include Coltene Holding AG, Dentsply Sirona Inc., Ivoclar Vivadent AG, Septodont Ltd., FKG Dentaire S.A., Mani Inc.

Endodontics Market Segments

● By Product Type: Instruments, Consumables

● By Treatment Type: Root Canal Treatment, Endodontic Retreatment, Endodontic Surgery, Traumatic Dental Injuries, Dental Implants

● By End User: Dental Hospitals, Dental Clinics, Dental Academic And Research Institutes, Other End Users

● By Geography: North America, South America, Asia-Pacific, Eastern Europe, Western Europe, Middle East and Africa.

Endodontics refers to the area of dentistry that deals with a tooth's root tissues and dental pulp. Greek has the words 'endo' for 'inside' and 'odont' for 'tooth'. The delicate pulp tissue inside the tooth is treated by endodontic therapy, often known as root canal therapy.

