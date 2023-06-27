Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,577 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 462,505 in the last 365 days.

Ministry of Industry and Trade seals MoU with Chinese State Administration for Market Regulation

VIETNAM, June 27 -  

 BEIJING - The Vietnamese Ministry of Industry and Trade has signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) on cooperation with the State Administration for Market Regulation (SAMR) of China within the framework of Prime Minister Phạm Minh Chính's official visit to the neighbouring country.

The MoU is expected to establish a comprehensive cooperation framework between the two sides in compliance with relevant national laws, rules, regulations, and policies in their respective countries; and to form and develop their collaboration in market management.

Accordingly, the two agencies will create favourable conditions for cooperative activities in the field, including the prevention, control, and administrative handling of violations of intellectual property rights enforcement, food safety, and consumer rights protection.

Annually or periodically, the sides will discuss and decide on appropriate forms of cooperation in accordance with their nations’ procedures and legal regulations, and their strategic priorities. In particular, they will focus on sharing professional experience and information about issues of mutual concern in the field of market management.

They will also work together to enhance the professional capacity of administrative officials on a regular basis, in addition to their exchange of documents and other legal materials. VNA/VNS

You just read:

Ministry of Industry and Trade seals MoU with Chinese State Administration for Market Regulation

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more