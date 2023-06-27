Ministry of Industry and Trade seals MoU with Chinese State Administration for Market Regulation

VIETNAM, June 27 -

BEIJING - The Vietnamese Ministry of Industry and Trade has signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) on cooperation with the State Administration for Market Regulation (SAMR) of China within the framework of Prime Minister Phạm Minh Chính's official visit to the neighbouring country.

The MoU is expected to establish a comprehensive cooperation framework between the two sides in compliance with relevant national laws, rules, regulations, and policies in their respective countries; and to form and develop their collaboration in market management.

Accordingly, the two agencies will create favourable conditions for cooperative activities in the field, including the prevention, control, and administrative handling of violations of intellectual property rights enforcement, food safety, and consumer rights protection.

Annually or periodically, the sides will discuss and decide on appropriate forms of cooperation in accordance with their nations’ procedures and legal regulations, and their strategic priorities. In particular, they will focus on sharing professional experience and information about issues of mutual concern in the field of market management.

They will also work together to enhance the professional capacity of administrative officials on a regular basis, in addition to their exchange of documents and other legal materials. VNA/VNS