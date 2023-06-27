HCM City offers a thee-month promotion to stimulate demand

VIETNAM, June 27 -

HCM CITY — HCM City is carrying out its “Shopping Season” promotion programme until September 15.

Participating businesses will be able to organise many promotional activities with attractive discounts, which can be up to 100 per cent of the value of goods.

HCM City is running the “Shopping Season” during the span of three months (as opposed to only one month like in previous years), divided into several phases.

According to Nguyễn Khắc Hiếu from the Import - Export unit of the HCM City Department of Industry and Trade, the extension of the annual promotion programme aims to boost sales and support enterprises during difficult times.

Several highlights of the programme include a cashless payment month, water tourism festivals and super sales for fashion, cosmetics and jewelry products.

New tourism products will be built with the participation of tour operators, hotels, restaurants, distribution systems and non-cash payment units with the goal of promoting the programme.

For example, tourism agencies can build summer travel programmes for students and their parents, who will be offered a discount voucher when shopping cashless at certain malls.

Total retail sales of consumer goods and services nationwide in the first five months of this year increased by 12.6 per cent over the same period last year, according to the General Statistics Office.

This is a positive increase, but the 3.9 per cent increase in the deflation index has caused the growth rate at constant prices to reach only 8.3 per cent, equal to the growth rate of 2018.

Trade expert Vũ Vinh Phú said that the growth has been seen in tourism services, not in retail.

"In addition to extending the promotion period to three consecutive months, this is the first time the city has worked with high-end brands to introduce attractive promotions for high-income customers,” Hiếu said.

Direct discount

The Co.opmart and Co.opXtra supermarket chains of Saigon Co.op have recently announced the launch of “Summer festival - Good deal nice gift” programme during the sales season.

Thousands of products, from fresh food to technology products, appliances and apparel, at these supermarkets will have a discount of up to 60 per cent.

Saigon Co.op will cooperate with VN Pay e-wallet, VP bank and Visa to launch multiple promotional codes from VNĐ10,000 to VNĐ50,000 for orders from VNĐ100,000 to VNĐ1 million.

Direct discount is always among the most effective solutions to stimulate purchasing power, a representative of Saigon Co.op said, adding that demand can increase by 20 to 30 per cent compared to off-peak periods.

It is crucial to have a diverse range of discounted products for customers to choose from.

Phú said that the sales programme should be expanded nationwide to create a stronger stimulus spillover while prices before and after the reduction should be transparently displayed.

The quality of promotional goods must be guaranteed. Those that are close to their expiration date or out of date should not be on the shelf, he said, as customers’ trust is essential to secure business.

“Việt Nam has more than 1,000 supermarkets, 200 commercial centres and over 4,000 buffet stores and mini supermarkets. Mass discounts will create necessary buzz to attract businesses and customers,” Phú added. — VNS