Industry ministry, Samsung jointly train moulding technicians

VIETNAM, June 27 - HÀ NỘI — The Ministry of Industry and Trade (MoIT) and Samsung Vietnam kicked off the sixth batch of the training programme for moulding technicians in Việt Nam on Monday.

The programme aims to realise their cooperation agreement on training Vietnamese moulding technicians for the 2020-23 period, which was signed during the ninth meeting of the Việt Nam-Republic of Korea (RoK) Joint Committee on Energy and Industry and Trade Cooperation in 2019.

As many as 30 trainees from mechanical engineering and moulding companies will undergo a 14-week training course, including 10 weeks in Việt Nam and four weeks in the RoK.

The objective of the programme is to train 200 moulding technicians and improve their skills in mould design, fabrication and production with a focus on high-precision engineering.

According to the MoIT, the value of the mould and precision engineering industry in Việt Nam is now estimated at over US$1 billion each year. With an annual growth rate of 18 per cent, this industry is attracting the attention of many domestic and foreign businesses.

Notably, only 8.5 per cent of domestic production includes plastic injection moulds, while the rest are metal stamping ones. There is a high demand for moulds in various industries such as plastics, mechanical engineering, machinery parts and components. This presents a significant opportunity for domestic firms to enhance their capacity and join the global supply chain. — VNS