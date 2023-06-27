India Wood Plastic Composites Market Size to Reach US$ 393.5 Million by 2027

India Wood Plastic Composites Market

India Wood Plastic Composites (WPC) are composite materials made from a combination of wood fibers or wood flour and thermoplastic polymers. These materials offer a range of benefits, including the natural aesthetics of wood and the durability and versatility of plastics. WPC products can be molded into various shapes and sizes, making them suitable for a wide range of applications in the construction, automotive, furniture, and packaging industries. They are resistant to moisture, rot, and insects, making them ideal for outdoor decking, fencing, and cladding. Additionally, India's growing focus on sustainable and eco-friendly materials has further fueled the demand for WPC, as they provide an alternative to traditional wood products, reducing deforestation and environmental impact.

How Big Is the India Wood Plastic Composites Market?

The India wood plastic composites market reached a value of US$ 196.7 Million in 2021 and is Predicted to reach US$ 393.5 Million by 2027, exhibiting a growth rate (CAGR) of 12% during 2022-2027.

India Wood Plastic Composites Market Industry Trends and Drivers:

The India Wood Plastic Composites (WPC) market is experiencing significant industry trends and drivers that are shaping its growth and development. One key trend is the increasing demand for sustainable and eco-friendly materials in various industries. WPC offers a viable alternative to traditional wood products, as it combines the natural aesthetics of wood with the durability and versatility of plastics. This trend is driven by factors such as the need to reduce environmental impact, conserve natural resources, and comply with sustainable construction practices. Additionally, the construction industry in India is witnessing rapid growth, leading to an increased demand for WPC in applications such as decking, flooring, and furniture. The automotive industry is another driver, as WPC finds use in interior components, door panels, and automotive trim due to its lightweight, high strength, and design flexibility. Government initiatives promoting sustainable development and the construction of green buildings also contribute to the growth of the India WPC market.

India Wood Plastic Composites Market Growth and Opportunities:

The India Wood Plastic Composites (WPC) market is expected to witness significant growth and offers various opportunities for industry players. The market is driven by factors such as increasing urbanization, infrastructure development, and the growing demand for eco-friendly materials. WPC is gaining popularity in applications like building and construction, automotive, and furniture due to its durability, low maintenance, and environmental benefits. With the government's focus on sustainable development and the promotion of green building practices, the demand for WPC is expected to surge in the construction sector. The automotive industry's shift towards lightweight materials and the increasing consumer preference for aesthetically appealing and durable furniture further contribute to the market's growth. Moreover, technological advancements, research and development activities, and the introduction of innovative products are creating opportunities for manufacturers to expand their product portfolios and cater to diverse customer needs.

What Is Included In Market Segmentation?

The report has been segmented the market into following categories:

Breakup by Type:

• Polyvinylchloride

• Polypropylene

• Polyethylene

• Others

Breakup by Application:

• Building and Construction

o Windows and Doors

o Decking and Flooring

o Sliding and Fencing

o Others

• Industrial and Consumer Goods

• Others

Breakup by Region:

• South India

• North India

• West and Central India

• East India

The report provides a comprehensive analysis of the industry key players listed below:

Ado Woods, Alstone Industries Private Limited, Ecoste, JKD Plastics, Kumar Arch Tech Private Limited (ECHON), Meghmani Group, SCHALEWOOD, Shubh Wood, TVL Engineers Pvt. Ltd (Floresta) and WoodAlt.

