Self-Organizing Network Market Size to Surpass US$ 9.6 Billion at a CAGR of 11% by 2028

According to the latest report by IMARC Group, The global self-organizing network market size reached US$ 5.3 Billion in 2022.

UNITED STATES, June 27, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- IMARC Group, a leading market research company, has recently releases report titled “Self-Organizing Network Market: Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2023-2028.” The study provides a detailed analysis of the industry, including the global self-organizing network market share, size, trends, and growth forecasts. The report also includes competitor and regional analysis and highlights the latest advancements in the market.

What Are The Growth Prospects Of The Self-Organizing Network Industry?

According to the report, The global self-organizing network market size reached US$ 5.3 Billion in 2022. Looking forward, IMARC Group expects the market to reach US$ 9.6 Billion by 2028, exhibiting a growth rate (CAGR) of 11% during 2023-2028.

What is self-organizing network?

A self-organizing network (SON) is an intelligent mobile solution that manipulates complex network operations to ensure smooth functioning and enhance network performance. An efficient SON system is usually designed to plan, configure, manage, diagnose, and troubleshoot network errors through advanced automated configurations.

Request for a free sample copy of this report: https://www.imarcgroup.com/self-organizing-network-market/requestsample

What are the growth prospects and trends in the self-organizing network industry?

The key factor driving the global self-organizing network market is the various benefits offered by SON, including reduced cost of operation, improved customer satisfaction, and effective traffic management and load balancing. Owing to this, SON solutions find wide-ranging applications in various sectors such as e-commerce, advertising, media, entertainment, and healthcare. Besides this, the rising demand for advanced systems to manage network complexities has led to the widespread adoption of SON across the globe. Furthermore, improvements in the information technology (IT) infrastructure, along with integration with the 5G spectrum and the Internet of Things (IoT) that aid in network management, fault management and optimizing coverage, capacity and network performance, act as another growth-inducing factor propelling the growth of the market.

What is included in market segmentation?

The report has segmented the market into the following categories:

Breakup by Offering:

Software

Services

Breakup by Network Infrastructure:

Core Network

Radio Access Network

Backhaul

Wi-Fi

Breakup by Architecture:

Centralized Self-Organizing Networks

Distributed Self-Organizing Networks

Hybrid Self-Organizing Networks

Breakup by Network Technology:

2G/3G

4G/LTE

5G

Breakup by Application:

Speech Coding

Authentication and Network Security

Wireless Application Protocol

Application in 3G System

Intermachine Communication

Global Positioning System

Gaming

Others

Breakup by Region:

North America (U.S. & Canada)

Europe (Germany, United Kingdom, France, Italy, Spain, Russia, and Others)

Asia Pacific (China, India, Japan, South Korea, Indonesia, Australia, and Others)

Latin America (Brazil, Mexico)

Middle East & Africa

Who are the key players operating in the industry?

The report covers the major market players including:

Airhop Communications Inc.

Airspan Networks Inc.

Amdocs Inc.

Cellwize Wireless Technologies Pte Ltd.

Cisco Systems Inc.

Comarch SA

Ericsson

Huawei Technologies Co. Ltd.

Nokia

Qualcomm Incorporated

Siemens Aktiengesellschaft

Teoco Corporation

Viavi Solutions Inc.

ZTE Corporation

Ask Analyst for Free Sample Report: https://www.imarcgroup.com/request?type=report&id=2210&flag=C

If you require any specific information that is not covered currently within the scope of the report, we will provide the same as a part of the customization.

About Us

IMARC Group is a leading market research company that offers management strategy and market research worldwide. We partner with clients in all sectors and regions to identify their highest-value opportunities, address their most critical challenges, and transform their businesses.

IMARC’s information products include major market, scientific, economic and technological developments for business leaders in pharmaceutical, industrial, and high technology organizations. Market forecasts and industry analysis for biotechnology, advanced materials, pharmaceuticals, food and beverage, travel and tourism, nanotechnology and novel processing methods are at the top of the company’s expertise.