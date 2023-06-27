GCC Data Center Market Size is Projected to Reach US$ 3.13 Billion by 2028

GCC Data Center Market

The gcc data center market size reached US$ 1.24 Bn in 2022 and is predicted to reach a value of US$ 3.13 Bn by 2028 with a CAGR of 16.7% during 2023-2028.

SHERIDAN, WYOMING, UNITED STATES, June 27, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- What is GCC Data Center?

A data center is a centralized facility utilized by organizations for the storage, processing, and retrieval of both physical and virtual data. It encompasses various types, such as enterprise, edge, colocation, and hyperscale data centers. These facilities consist of essential components like servers, switches, power distribution units, firewalls, networking systems, backup power systems, environmental controls, and security measures. Data centers serve as the central hub for critical business systems and the distribution of corporate data. They play a vital role in supporting advanced technologies like machine learning, big data, and artificial intelligence by efficiently managing large volumes of data and ensuring minimal latency. Data centers are widely employed across diverse sectors in the GCC region, including retail, manufacturing, transportation, government, IT, telecommunications, banking, and healthcare.

How Big Is the GCC Data Center Market?

The gcc data center market size reached US$ 1.24 Billion in 2022. Looking forward, IMARC Group expects the market to reach a value of US$ 3.13 Billion by 2028 exhibiting a CAGR of 16.7% during 2023-2028.

Request a free sample of report: https://www.imarcgroup.com/gcc-data-center-market/requestsample

GCC Data Center Market Trends and Drivers:

The GCC data center market is being driven by several key trends and drivers. One major factor is the growing adoption of hybrid- and multi-cloud architecture, as organizations seek to leverage the benefits of multiple cloud platforms for their data storage and processing needs. The proliferation of smart devices and the increasing demand for automated solutions and reduced latency in data transfers are also contributing to market growth. The rising volumes of data generated by over-the-top (OTT) services and social media platforms are creating a need for robust data center infrastructure to handle and process this data effectively. Additionally, major oil companies in the region are integrating smart technologies, such as control systems and sensors, which require reliable and efficient data centers to manage the data generated. The emphasis on sustainability and environmental responsibility is driving the construction of green data centers in the GCC. These facilities use low-emission building materials and implement efficient waste recycling practices to create sustainable ecosystems. Furthermore, the establishment of comprehensive cloud computing frameworks that address data utilization, sharing, and gathering challenges is further propelling the growth of the GCC data center market. Overall, the increasing adoption of hybrid cloud, the surge in data volumes, the integration of smart technologies, the focus on green data centers, and the development of cloud computing frameworks are key industry trends and drivers shaping the GCC data center market.

What Is Included In Market Segmentation?

The report has been segmented the market into following categories:

Application Insights

The report has also provided a detailed breakup and analysis of the GCC data center market based on the application. This includes banking financial services & insurance (BFSI), government, IT and telecom, media, retail, manufacturing, and others. According to the report, IT and telecom represented the largest segment.

Type Insights

A detailed breakup and analysis of the GCC data center market based on the type has also been provided in the report. This includes enterprise data centers, colocation data centers, edge data centers, and hyperscale data centers. According to the report, colocation data centers accounted for the highest market share.

Component Insights

The report has also provided an exhaustive breakup and analysis of the market based on the component. This includes hardware, software and service. According to the report, hardware accounted for the highest market share.

Size Insights

The report has also provided an exhaustive breakup and analysis of the market based on the size. This includes small data center, mid-size data center, and large data center. According to the report, large data center accounted for the highest market share.

The report provides a comprehensive analysis of the industry key players listed below:

The Major Players in the market are Amazon Web Services, Inc., Equinix, Inc., Etisalat, Khazna, Microsoft.

Ask Analyst for 10% free customized report: https://www.imarcgroup.com/request?type=report&id=6785&flag=C

About Us:

IMARC Group is a leading market research company that offers management strategy and market research worldwide. We partner with clients in all sectors and regions to identify their highest-value opportunities, address their most critical challenges, and transform their businesses.

IMARC’s information products include major market, scientific, economic and technological developments for business leaders in pharmaceutical, industrial, and high technology organizations. Market forecasts and industry analysis for biotechnology, advanced materials, pharmaceuticals, food and beverage, travel and tourism, nanotechnology and novel processing methods are at the top of the company’s expertise.