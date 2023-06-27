High Energy Lasers Market to Hit US$ 20.43 Billion, Globally, by 2028 at 11.8% CAGR

According to the latest report by IMARC Group,

What Are The Growth Prospects Of The High Energy Lasers Industry?

According to the report, The global high energy lasers market size reached US$ 10.2 Billion in 2022. Looking forward, IMARC Group expects the market to reach US$ 20.43 Billion by 2028, exhibiting a growth rate (CAGR) of 11.8% during 2023-2028.

What is high energy lasers?

High-energy lasers refer to powerful lasers capable of producing intense beams of light with high power,- intensity, and- energy density. They operate by exciting atoms or molecules within a lasing medium, including a gas, crystal, or fiber, to a powerful state, which then releases photons that are amplified and focused into a concentrated ray. Therefore, the lasers produce coherent light that is amplified through a series of mirrors or lenses, resulting in a high-energy laser beam. These lasers can be used for numerous purposes, such as cutting, welding, drilling, and marking materials.

What are the growth prospects and trends in the high energy lasers?

The escalating product demand in military and defense applications, including missile defense, target designation, and battlefield illumination, is primarily driving the high energy lasers market. Furthermore, the emerging trend of laser-based manufacturing, such as cutting, welding, and drilling in several end-use industries, is positively influencing the market growth. Apart from this, continuous technological advancements in this powerful laser technology, including the development of fiber lasers with higher energy output and improved beam quality, are also augmenting the market growth.

Moreover, the rising usage of the product in various medical applications, such as surgical procedures, dermatology, and ophthalmology, is acting as another significant growth-inducing factor. Besides this, the widespread adoption of these powerful lasers in the aerospace industry for remote sensing, LiDAR, and optical communications is further bolstering the global market. Additionally, the rising industrialization and increasing large-scale manufacturing activities are also catalyzing the market growth. In addition to this, inflating disposable income levels of individuals and extensive research and development (R&D) actions by key players are expected to drive the high energy lasers market in the coming years.

What is included in market segmentation?

The report has segmented the market into the following categories:

Type Insights:

Gas Lasers

Chemical Lasers

Excimer Lasers

Fiber Lasers

Solid State Lasers

Application Insights:

Cutting, Welding and Drilling

Military and Defense

Communications

Others

Breakup by Geography:

North America (United States, Canada)

Asia Pacific (China, Japan, India, South Korea, Australia, Indonesia, Others)

Europe (Germany, France, United Kingdom, Italy, Spain, Russia, Others)

Latin America (Brazil, Mexico, Others)

Middle East and Africa

Who are the key players operating in the industry?

The report covers the major market players including:

Beamtech Optronics Co. Ltd.

Bystronic AG

Coherent Inc. (Coherent Corp.)

FANUC America Corporation

Han's Laser Corporation (Han's Laser Technology Industry Group Co. Ltd.)

Lumentum Operations LLC

MPB Communications Inc.

Nlight Inc.

Northrop Grumman Corporation

Raytheon Technologies Corporation

The Boeing Company

Trumpf Group

Wuhan Raycus Fiber Laser Technologies Co. Ltd

