Battery Case Market Size to Worth US$ 12.82 Billion by 2028 | With a 11.0% CAGR

What Are The Growth Prospects Of The Battery Case Industry?

According to the report, The global battery case market size reached US$ 6.71 Billion in 2022. Looking forward, IMARC Group expects the market to reach US$ 12.82 Billion by 2028, exhibiting a growth rate (CAGR) of 11.0% during 2023-2028.

What is battery case?

A battery case is a protective device designed to enclose a portable electronic device, such as a tablet or smartphone, to offer additional power. It has a built-in battery that can be used to charge the device. It is manufactured using numerous materials, including rubber, plastic, and metal, through injection molding techniques. It helps to extend the battery life, provide physical protection, and enable prolonged use for a longer period, even without access to an electrical outlet.

Currently, manufacturers are introducing innovative variations of battery cases featuring multiple charging ports that allow simultaneous charging of different devices. Additionally, heat dissipation technology is employed within battery cases to prevent the device from overheating during the charging process. As a result, the battery case is gaining immense popularity and is available through online and offline distribution channels across the globe.

What are the growth prospects and trends in the battery case?

The market is primarily driven by increasing internet penetration and rising digitization. Additionally, the rising use of mobile devices such as smartphones and tablets led to the management of several corporations online, thus contributing to market growth. In line with this, the continuous development in the e-commerce sector is helping small businesses and start-ups to set up and display their products online at a low-cost influencing market growth. Moreover, the widespread adoption of renewable energy sources such as solar panels, the increasing electricity needs due to rapid urbanization, the growing population, and escalating demand for battery storage solutions such as battery cases to mitigate the impact of power outages represent other major growth-inducing factors. Besides this, the rising popularity of energy-intensive activities such as gaming and video streaming and increasing product use in outdoor and remote locations for charging devices are accelerating the demand for battery cases.

Along with this, the several benefits offered by battery cases, such as fast charging capabilities, portability, durability, availability of multiple ports, and cost-effectiveness, and the surging sales of portable blenders, smartwatches, speakers, and coffee frothers are propelling the market growth. Apart from this, the battery cases market is growing at different rates in numerous regions, with North America being the largest market due to the widespread adoption of renewable energy sources, easy availability of technologically advanced products, and rising use of smartphones across the region. Moreover, the industry is expected to face competition in the coming years as various key players are implementing competitive strategies to sustain their presence in the market. Furthermore, rapid urbanization, busy lifestyles of individuals, and rising disposable incomes are creating a positive market outlook.

What is included in market segmentation?

The report has segmented the market into the following categories:

Price Range Insights:

Low

Medium

Premium

Distribution Channel Insights:

Online

Offline

Breakup by Geography:

North America (United States, Canada)

Asia Pacific (China, Japan, India, South Korea, Australia, Indonesia, Others)

Europe (Germany, France, United Kingdom, Italy, Spain, Russia, Others)

Latin America (Brazil, Mexico, Others)

Middle East and Africa

Who are the key players operating in the industry?

The report covers the major market players including:

Alpatronix

Apple Inc.

Maxboost

PhoneSuit

ZeroLemon

