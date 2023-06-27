Low Calorie Chocolate Market | Know the Prominent Factors That Will Help in Reshaping the Market Growth By 2030

The marketing strategies adopted by the key market players also has a crucial role to player in influencing the customers’ demand.

Growing popularity of low calorie food products and rising demand for healthy confectionery in the developed economies propel the growth of the global low calorie chocolate market. ” — Allied Market Research

PORTLAND, OR, US, June 27, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- The Low Calorie Chocolate Market report provides an in-depth analysis of the top investment pockets, top winning strategies, drivers & opportunities, market size & estimations, competitive scenario, and wavering market trends. 𝐓𝐡𝐞 𝐠𝐥𝐨𝐛𝐚𝐥 𝐥𝐨𝐰 𝐜𝐚𝐥𝐨𝐫𝐢𝐞 𝐜𝐡𝐨𝐜𝐨𝐥𝐚𝐭𝐞 𝐦𝐚𝐫𝐤𝐞𝐭 𝐬𝐢𝐳𝐞 𝐢𝐬 𝐞𝐱𝐩𝐞𝐜𝐭𝐞𝐝 𝐭𝐨 𝐫𝐞𝐚𝐜𝐡 $𝟐,𝟏𝟏𝟓.𝟐 𝐦𝐢𝐥𝐥𝐢𝐨𝐧 𝐛𝐲 𝟐𝟎𝟑𝟎 𝐚𝐭 𝐚 𝐂𝐀𝐆𝐑 𝐨𝐟 𝟗.𝟖% 𝐟𝐫𝐨𝐦 𝟐𝟎𝟐𝟏 𝐭𝐨 𝟐𝟎𝟑𝟎.

Growing popularity of low calorie food products and rising demand for healthy confectionery in the developed economies propel the growth of the global low calorie chocolate market. On the other hand, dynamic price fluctuations of cocoa beans and lack of awareness in the developing as well underdeveloped regions impede the growth to some extent. However, rising importance of organic food products is expected to create lucrative opportunities in the industry.

𝐑𝐞𝐠𝐢𝐨𝐧𝐚𝐥 𝐎𝐮𝐭𝐥𝐨𝐨𝐤:

Based on the region, the low calorie chocolate market is analyzed across North America (U.S., Canada, and Mexico), Europe (The Netherlands, Germany, Belgium, France, UK, Italy, Spain, Switzerland, and rest of Europe), Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, India, South Korea, Australia, and rest of Asia-Pacific), and LAMEA (Brazil, South Africa, UAE, and rest of LAMEA).

As per the low calorie chocolate market trends, the organic segment is expected to be the fastest-growing segment because a rapid surge in the demand for the organic food products has been registered in U.S. in 2020 and growing demand for the organic chocolate in Europe is fostering the organic sales.

𝐋𝐞𝐚𝐝𝐢𝐧𝐠 𝐊𝐞𝐲 𝐏𝐥𝐚𝐲𝐞𝐫𝐬:

Players operating in the low calorie chocolate industry have used a variety of developmental strategies to expand their market share, exploit the processed meat market opportunities, and boost market profitability. The key players profiled for low calorie chocolate industry include Nestle S.A., Kraft Foods, The Hershey Company, Barry-Callebaut AG, Blommer Chocolate Company, Lindt & Sprungli, Ferrero SpA, Breyers, Mondelez International, Ben & Jerry's, Haagen Daaz, and Dreyer.

According to the low calorie chocolate market forecast, on the basis of product, the dark chocolate dominated the market, garnering a significant 52.3% of the global low calorie chocolate market share in 2020. This is attributable to the addition of new flavors to low calorie dark chocolate that has become a growing trend, in addition to its health benefits. The milk chocolate segment is expected to be the fastest-growing segment as milk chocolate can be consumed by children as it provides nutrition to improve health.

𝐊𝐞𝐲 𝐟𝐢𝐧𝐝𝐢𝐧𝐠𝐬 𝐨𝐟 𝐭𝐡𝐞 𝐬𝐭𝐮𝐝𝐲

The low calorie chocolate market was valued at $894.7 million in 2020, and is estimated to reach $2,115.2 million by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 9.8% during the forecast period.

By product, the milk chocolate segment is estimated to witness the fastest growth, registering a CAGR of 10.5% during the forecast period.

In 2020, depending on source, the conventional segment was valued at $816.1 million, accounting for 91.2% of the global share.

In 2020, the U.S. was the most prominent market in North America, and is projected to reach $568.2 million by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 9.9% during the forecast period

Based on source, the conventional segment generated the highest share in 2020, accounting for 90% of the global market. The organic segment, however, is projected to manifest the fastest CAGR of 11.4% from 2021 to 2030 .

