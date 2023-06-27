Rainwear Market Size to Reach US$ 5.04 Billion by 2028 | Industry CAGR of 5.12%

Rainwear Market Research Report 2023-2028

The global rainwear market size reach US$ 5.04 Billion by 2028, exhibiting a growth rate (CAGR) of 5.12% during 2023-2028.

NY 11249, BROOKLYN, UNITED STATES, June 27, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- According to the latest report by IMARC Group, titled, “Rainwear Market: Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2023-2028“, The global rainwear market size reached US$ 3.67 Billion in 2022. Looking forward, IMARC Group expects the market to reach US$ 5.04 Billion by 2028, exhibiting a growth rate (CAGR) of 5.12% during 2023-2028.

Rainwear comprises water-resistant clothing and accessories designed to protect people from rain and wet weather. It includes garments such as raincoats, rain boots, and waterproof hats. It offers individuals lightweight, breathable, and flexible attire, ensuring comfort and freedom of movement. It is made from water-resistant materials, such as gore-tex, that can repel moisture effectively. It keeps the wearer dry even in rainy conditions. It is easily available in various styles and designs, ranging from sleek and minimalist options to more fashionable choices, catering to the needs of people of all genders and age groups. It provides a unique combination of breathability and water repellency, allowing the wearer to stay dry and comfortable. Its design allows moisture from sweat to escape, preventing that unpleasant dampness. It is an ideal attire for everyday activities, especially when the weather is unfavorable. Moreover, it plays a crucial role in regions prone to natural disasters such as hurricanes and floods. It is also essential for engaging in various outdoor pursuits and professions involving rain exposure, such as hiking, camping, fishing, cycling, and outdoor work. At present, key players are introducing eco-friendly and sustainable rainwear manufactured from recycled and biodegradable materials across the globe to expand their product offerings and consumer base.

Rainwear Market Trends and Drivers:

The global rainwear market is primarily driven by the increasing product adoption in regions experiencing high rainfall and snowfall, as it serves as a reliable protection against wet weather conditions. Moreover, the growing popularity of outdoor and recreational activities such as hiking, trekking, mountaineering, and camping, influenced by shifting climatic patterns, has augmented the demand for rainwear. Along with this, the emergence of trekking destinations that offer rental services for rainwear and other related accessories to cater to the needs of customers is propelling the market growth. Additionally, the escalating demand for premium quality rainwear owing to rapid urbanization and inflating disposable incomes of individuals is another major growth-inducing factor. Besides this, manufacturers are focusing on developing rainwear options designed for short-term use, providing a convenient and cost-effective solution. In addition, the introduction of rainwear in innovative colors and designs by key players to broaden their product portfolios and cater to the evolving fashion preferences of customers has accelerated the product adoption rate. Furthermore, the increasing reliance on online shopping platforms for rainwear purchases that offer a range of options, doorstep delivery, and secure payment methods is contributing to the market growth. Other factors, including the rapid growth of the e-commerce industry, the surging popularity of outdoor sports, and easy access to high-speed internet, are also anticipated to drive the market further.

Rainwear Market 2023-2028 Competitive Analysis and Segmentation:

Competitive Landscape:

The competitive landscape of the industry has also been examined along with the profiles of the key players.

Arc’teryx (Anta Sports Products Limited)

Black Diamond Equipment

Carhartt Inc.

Columbia Sportswear Company

Ducktail Raincoats

Fjällräven International AB

Fox Umbrellas Ltd.

Helly Hansen AS

Patagonia Inc (Patagonia Works)

Prince Rainwear Pvt. Ltd.

The North Face (VF Corporation)

Wildcraft, etc.

The report has segmented the market based on product type, material, end user, and distribution channel.

Product Type Insights:

Jacket

Suits

Pants

Others

Material Insights:

Polyester Fabric

Nylon

Vinyl

Others

End User Insights:

Men

Women

Kids

Distribution Channel Insights:

Online

Offline

Breakup by Region:

North America

Asia-Pacific

Europe

Latin America

Middle East and Africa

