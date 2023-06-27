Industrial Mixer Market is Growing at a CAGR of 6.7% during 2023-2028

Industrial Mixer Market Research Report

The report has categorized the global industrial mixer market based on product type, type, and end use.

How big is the industrial mixer market?

The global industrial mixer market size reached US$ 2.5 Billion in 2022. Looking forward, IMARC Group expects the market to reach US$ 3.7 Billion by 2028, exhibiting a growth rate (CAGR) of 6.7% during 2023-2028.

What is industrial mixer?

Industrial mixers are designed to blend, mix, or combine various materials in large-scale processing operations. These mixers incorporate a spacious tank or container to accommodate vast quantities of substances, along with robust blades that effectively grind and blend the materials. The process begins by adding the materials into a chamber, which triggers the drive system to rotate the mixing blades. Simultaneously, the control system is adjusted to achieve the desired outcomes. They are widely used across industries engaged in large-scale production, owing to their impressive capability of processing materials in significant volumes.

In addition, they play a crucial role in wastewater treatment, enhancing the efficiency and effectiveness of the process by aiding in removing pollutants from the wastewater. Moreover, these mixers find applications in improving the color, texture, and other essential characteristics of different materials. At present, key players are introducing new variations of industrial mixers equipped with advanced safety features, such as guards and interlocks, that help minimize the risk of accidents and enhance overall safety during production.

What are the growth prospects and trends in the industrial mixer?

The global industrial mixer market is primarily driven by the rising product utilization in the food and beverage (F&B) sector to improve efficiency and streamline food processing. Along with this, the escalating demand for processed food items, such as breakfast cereals, cheese, bread, rolls, pies, pastries, bacon, sausage, ham, cakes, and cookies, is positively influencing the market growth. Moreover, there has been a rise in the use of industrial mixers in the construction industry to produce a diverse range of cement-based products. In line with this, the rising construction activities across the residential, commercial, and industrial sectors have augmented product demand. Apart from this, the increasing utilization of industrial mixers in the pharmaceutical industry for manufacturing tablets, capsules, ointments, and liquids is another major growth-inducing factor.

In addition, the surging adoption of industrial mixers in the chemical sector to formulate various chemical products, including paints, coatings, adhesives, and cleaning agents, is propelling the market growth. Besides this, key players are integrating robotic arms and conveyors with industrial mixers to enhance efficiency and reduce reliance on manual labor, which in turn has accelerated the product adoption rate. Furthermore, the incorporation of sensors, control systems, and data analytics software in these mixers to enable real-time measurement of crucial parameters such as temperature, flow rate, and pressure, facilitating on-the-fly adjustments to the mixing process for improved accuracy, is contributing to the market growth. Other factors, including the rising awareness about the benefits of industrial mixers, advancements in design technology, and increasing government support, are also anticipated to drive the market further.

What is included in market segmentation?

The report has segmented the market into the following categories:

Product Type Insights:

• Agitators

• Special Mixers

• Submersible Mixers

• High-shear Mixers

• Static Mixers

• Jet Mixers

Type Insights:

• Solid-Solid

• Solid-Liquid

• Liquid-Gas

• Liquid-Liquid

End Use Insights:

• Food and Beverages

• Mineral Industry

• Chemicals

• Pharmaceuticals

• Plastic Industry

• Wastewater

• Others

Breakup by Geography:

• North America (United States, Canada)

• Asia Pacific (China, Japan, India, South Korea, Australia, Indonesia, Others)

• Europe (Germany, France, United Kingdom, Italy, Spain, Russia, Others)

• Latin America (Brazil, Mexico, Others)

• Middle East and Africa

Who are the key players operating in the industry?

The report covers the major market players including:

• Alfa Laval AB

• Amixon GmbH

• Charles Ross & Son Company

• Ekato Holding GmbH

• GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft

• Komax Systems Inc.

• Landia Inc.

• Mixer Systems Inc.

• Nov Inc.

• Silverson Machines Inc.

• SPX Flow Inc.

• Statiflo Group

• Sulzer Ltd.

• Xylem Inc.

• Zhejiang Greatwall Mixers Co. Ltd

