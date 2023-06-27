Automotive Tire Market Growth to Capture a CAGR of 12%, Touching Approximately USD 334.1 Billion by 2032 – Report by Market Research Future (MRFR)

Automotive Tire Market Growth Boost by Increased in Vehicle Production Drives the Global Market Sales

/EIN News/ -- New York, US, June 27, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- According to a Comprehensive Research Report by Market Research Future (MRFR), “ Automotive Tire Market Information by Product Type, Season, Propulsion Type, Vehicle Type, Distribution Channel, and Region - Forecast till 2032”, Automotive Tire Market Could thrive at a rate of 12.00% between 2023 and 2032. The market size will be reaching around USD 334.1 Billion by the end of the year 2032.

Automotive Tire Market Overview

Automotive tires serve as vital rubber components that establish the crucial connection between vehicles and the road. These tires are meticulously engineered to withstand diverse road conditions and deliver optimal grip, stability, and maneuverability. Employing a combination of rubber, fabric, and steel belts, automotive tires provide a perfect balance of durability and performance. They are available in various types, such as summer, winter, all-season, and performance tires, each meticulously crafted to cater to specific driving requirements and environmental circumstances.

Automotive tires find versatile applications in an extensive array of vehicles, encompassing passenger cars, commercial vehicles, and motorcycles. Their significance lies in their pivotal role in ensuring safe and comfortable mobility by delivering essential attributes such as grip, stability, and efficient braking. These tires are intelligently designed to adapt to varying weather conditions, thereby augmenting vehicle performance during summer, winter, and all-season driving scenarios. In addition to their adaptability, automotive tires also encompass specialized variants tailored to meet specific requirements. Off-road tires are engineered to tackle challenging terrains, providing enhanced traction and durability for adventurous expeditions. High-performance tires are optimized for exhilarating speeds, enabling precise handling and superior cornering capabilities. Furthermore, eco-friendly tires incorporate advanced technologies to minimize rolling resistance and maximize fuel efficiency, contributing to sustainable and environmentally conscious driving practices.







Automotive Tire Market Competitive Landscape:

The affluent companies in the Automotive Tire industry include

Michelin

Bridgestone

Continental

Hankook Tire

Pirelli & C. S.p.A.

Toyo Tire Corporation

Kumho Tire

Giti Tire

Maxxis International

Nexen Tire Corporation

Among others.

March 2022

Hankook Co Ltd has unveiled iON, a high-performance premium electric vehicle battery aimed at boosting EV efficiency and economy. By introducing iON tires, the company is catering to the increasing demand for electric vehicles and recognizing the need for reliable replacement tire options.

Report Scope:

Report Metrics Details Market Size 2032 2032: USD 334.1 billion CAGR during 2023-2032 12% CAGR Base Year 2022 Forecast 2023-2032 Report Coverage Revenue Forecast, Competitive Landscape, Growth Factors, and Trends Segments Covered Rim Size, Season, Propulsion Type, Vehicle Type, Distribution Channel, and Region Key Market Opportunities Governments are continually updating standards. Regulations concerning passenger safety. Key Market Dynamics Increased vehicle production drives sales.





Market USP Covered:

Market Drivers:

The growth of the automotive tire market is closely tied to the sales and production of vehicles. As the automotive industry expands globally, especially in emerging economies, the demand for tires rises in tandem. Increasing vehicle ownership, growing urbanization, and rising disposable income contribute to the market's growth. Continuous innovations in tire technology drive market growth. Manufacturers are investing in research and development to create tires that offer improved performance, durability, and fuel efficiency. Innovations such as run-flat tires, self-sealing tires, and eco-friendly tire compounds are gaining traction in the market, attracting consumers seeking advanced features and sustainable options.

Market Restraints:

The automotive tire market faces certain restraints. Fluctuating raw material prices, especially rubber, impact production costs, and profitability. Moreover, the emergence of alternative mobility solutions, such as ride-sharing and autonomous vehicles, could potentially affect the demand for tires. Additionally, environmental concerns and tire recycling challenges pose obstacles to market growth.



COVID 19 Analysis

The COVID-19 pandemic significantly impacted the automotive industry, including the tire market. Factory shutdowns, supply chain disruptions, and reduced vehicle sales affected tire production and demand. However, as economies recover and restrictions ease, the automotive industry is witnessing a gradual rebound. The increasing demand for personal mobility and a renewed focus on road safety is expected to drive the post-COVID-19 recovery of the automotive tire market.

Market Segmentation

By Rim Size

By Rim Size, the segment includes 13"_15", 16"_18", 19"_21", >&21".

By Season

By Season, the segment includes Winter, Summer, and All-Season.

By Propulsion Type

By Propulsion Type, the segment includes ICE and EV.

By Vehicle Type

By Vehicle Type, the segment includes Passenger Cars, LCVs, and HCV.

By Distribution Channel

By Distribution Channel, the segment includes OEM, Aftermarket.

Regional Insights

The Asia Pacific region dominates the automotive tire market due to its large population, expanding middle class, and flourishing automotive industry. Growing disposable income, urbanization, and increasing vehicle production contribute to the region's tire market growth. China, India, and Japan are major contributors, with a strong demand for passenger cars, commercial vehicles, and motorcycles.



Europe is a prominent region in the automotive tire market, driven by the presence of established automobile manufacturers and stringent safety regulations. The region's focus on sustainability and eco-friendly transportation fuels the demand for low-rolling resistance tires. Additionally, the popularity of premium vehicles and high-performance cars in countries like Germany, Italy, and the UK further boosts the market.

The North American region is a significant player in the automotive tire market due to its large consumer base, robust automotive industry, and high vehicle ownership rates. The demand for replacement tires and OEM tires remains strong in this region. The U.S. and Canada are major contributors, with a preference for all-season and performance tires.

