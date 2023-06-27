Registration of share capital increase in IDEX Biometrics (Tranche 2) 27 Jun 2023

/EIN News/ -- Reference is made to the notice on 24 May 2023 regarding completion a private placement of 147.1 million shares at NOK 0.85 per share in IDEX Biometrics ASA. The placement was split in two tranches of 116.9 million shares and 30.2 million shares respectively.

The capital increase of 30,161,332 Tranche 2 shares has been registered and the shares will be issued soonest. The company's share capital is now NOK 197,405,061.60 divided into 1,316,033,744 shares, each with a nominal value of NOK 0.15.

