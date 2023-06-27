Electrical Tape Market Size to Reach US$ 17.5 Billion, Globally, by 2028 at 4.60% CAGR

Electrical Tape Market Research and Forecast Report 2023-2028

The global electrical tape market size reach US$ 17.5 Billion by 2028, exhibiting a growth rate (CAGR) of 4.60% during 2023-2028.

NY 11249, BROOKLYN, UNITED STATES, June 27, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- According to the latest report by IMARC Group, titled, “Electrical Tape Market: Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2023-2028“, The global electrical tape market size reached US$ 13.2 Billion in 2022. Looking forward, IMARC Group expects the market to reach US$ 17.5 Billion by 2028, exhibiting a growth rate (CAGR) of 4.60% during 2023-2028.

Electrical tapes or electrical insulation tape are pressure-sensitive strips specifically designed for electrical applications. They are produced using fabric, vinyl, or polymer materials that can be easily wrapped around cables, and wires, to protect them from moisture and damage. They are fireproof, flexible, cost-effective, durable, easy to use and provide effective insulation against electricity. In addition, they offer excellent resistance to various external factors such as heat acids, dust, temperature, moisture, solvents, and ultraviolet (UV) rays, prevent damage to electrical components, and minimize the risk of electrical hazards. Owing to these benefits, electrical tape is gaining immense traction across the electrical, industrial, and aerospace sectors.

Electrical Tape Market Trends and Drivers:

The market is primarily driven by the increasing penetration of consumer electronics across the globe. In addition, the escalating demand for electrical tape over traditional tapes owing to their qualities, such as dielectric strength, user-friendliness, heat resistance, and safety, is contributing to the market growth. Moreover, the expanding aerospace and automotive sector, and the increasing sales of electric vehicles (EVs), represent another major growth-inducing factor. Electrical tape is extensively employed for safeguarding electrical components and wire harnessing in engine compartments, safety systems, infotainment, and spark plugs. Besides this, the widespread product application in the construction industry to insulate electrical splices, rebuild strands, and shield electrical connections on high-voltage wires and wire jacketing is providing a positive thrust to the market growth. Furthermore, the growing environmental awareness, implementation of various government initiatives to encourage the use of sustainable materials and recycling practices, the rising demand for eco-friendly sustainable pressure-sensitive electrical tapes that can be recycled and emit fewer volatile organic compounds (VOCs), and the extensive research and development (R&D) activities are other factors creating a favorable market outlook.

Electrical Tape Market 2023-2028 Competitive Analysis and Segmentation:

Competitive Landscape:

The competitive landscape of the industry has also been examined along with the profiles of the key players.

3M Company

A&G Manufacturing Co. Inc.

Denka Company Limited

Electro Tape Specialties Inc.

HellermannTyton (Aptiv PLC)

Intertape Polymer Group Inc.

Nitto Denko Corporation

Parafix Tapes & Conversions Ltd.

Plymouth Rubber Europa S.A.

PPM Industries UK Ltd. (PPM Industries SpA)

ProTapes & Specialties Inc. (Shurtape Technologies LLC)

Scapa Industrial

tesa SE (Beiersdorf AG), etc.

The report has segmented the market based on material, and application.

Material Insights:

PVC Tapes

Glass Cloth Tapes

PET Tapes

Others

Application Insights:

Electrical and Electronics

Aerospace

Industrial

Others

Breakup by Region:

North America

Asia-Pacific

Europe

Latin America

Middle East and Africa

Key highlights of the report:

Market Performance (2017-2022)

Market Outlook (2023-2028)

Porter’s Five Forces Analysis

Market Drivers and Success Factors

SWOT Analysis

Value Chain

Comprehensive Mapping of the Competitive Landscape

If you need specific information that is not currently within the scope of the report, we will provide it to you as a part of the customization.