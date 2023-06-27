Rare Birds launch thoughtful clothing brand for the neurodivergent
Rare Birds launch its first clothing line focused on the needs of the neurodivergent community.LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, June 27, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Today, Rare Birds launch its first clothing line focused on the needs of the neurodivergent community.
It is estimated that one in seven people in the UK are neurodivergent and 73 per cent of people with Autism use clothing to regulate their senses . All the items in Rare Birds range are designed without itchy labels and boast soft seams, deep pockets, wide neck holes and elastic waist bands.
Rare Birds has created a lifeline for children and adults with neurodiversity, producing clothing specifically designed to address physical, sensory, and emotional needs.
Over a two year period, Founder Clementine Schouteden and Creative Director, Kerry Brown – who identifies as neurodiverse herself - spoke with and surveyed over 200 people in order to create the best fitting brand. Focus groups also took place to test products out with the intended audiences before the collection was finalised.
Going the extra mile is part of the brand DNA, customers can purchase, for just £1, a ‘Find your Fabric’ swatch pack to enable individuals with sensory needs to feel the texture of the clothing before ordering items, allowing for shoppers to choose the best material for them.
Rare Birds is committed to supporting those who are neurodivergent, and is a corporate partner of the National Autistic Society with £2 of every sale going to the charity.
Combining utility with fashion, Rare Birds has taken the time to consider each step of the customer journey. This includes the clothing descriptions which are not named in the typical sense, Rare Birds instead use ‘positive orange’, ‘simplicity white’ and ‘essentials black’ instead of solely using the names of the colours.
Other notable features specifically with wearers in mind include thumb holes on the hoodies and a magnetic zip to aid independence in dressing for the kid’s version.
The collection is made primarily from ThermoSoft material, which combines Bamboo and organic Cotton resulting in a fabric that is gentle on the skin and super soft to the touch.
These subtle differences in approach reflects the depth and time spent by Rare Birds in order to create the debut collection.
Clementine Schouteden, Founder of Rare Birds, said: “We believe that every person, regardless of their neurotype, deserves to express themselves and celebrate their extraordinary potential. With every stitch and every design, we strive to create a powerful statement of acceptance and empowerment through fashion."
Gaby Richardson, Corporate Partnerships Manager of the National Autistic Society, states: "As the leading national charity for autism, we are thrilled to have support from brands like Rare Birds that wholeheartedly embrace the needs of the neurodivergent community. We greatly appreciate their dedication to understanding and catering to this community by developing products specifically designed to support them. This will continue our work in raising awareness and acceptance in supporting autistic people within communities; creating better understanding and connections between us all.”
The ground-breaking range is set to let Rare Birds soar into the fashion industry, bringing carefully designed clothing for the neurodivergent community into the mainstream.
