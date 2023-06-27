Climate Change Division Completes Review of National Climate Change Policy with Stakeholders

HONIARA, SOLOMON ISLANDS (26TH JUNE 2023) The Climate Change Division with support from the Pacific Adaptation to Climate and Resilience Building (PACRES) and the World Bank had completed the National Stakeholders Consultation for the review of the Solomon Islands National Climate Change Policy document on Friday 23rd June 2023.

The National Stakeholders Consultation concluded all the provincial consultations which were done earlier this year 2023 and late last year 2022. Provincial consultations included consultation and receiving feedback from Provincial Governments, Civil Society Organisations, Faith Based Organisations, Chiefs, Women, and Youth and Community representatives. Views collected during the consultation have been incorporated into the draft policy which is used in the National Stakeholder Consultation,in preparation for the Policy validation process.

Speaking at the opening of theNational Stakeholders Consultation, Supervising Permanent Secretary for the MECDM Mr Karl Kuper said, like many other nations Solomon Islands find itself on the frontlines of climate change impacts.

With rising sea levels, increased frequency and intensity of extreme weather events resulting in the loss of habitat and biodiversity threatening our communities, our ecosystems, and our very own way of life.

However, on a brighter note, Mr Kuper said, amidst all these challenges lies opportunities – opportunities for the country to come together to forge partnerships and chart a pathway towards a more sustainable and resilient future.

The Solomon Islands launched its first Climate Change Policy in 2012 which covers a period of 5 years up to 2017. That document has been the guide for all climate change work in the country and recognises climate change as a sustainable development issue that brings opportunities as well as challenges.

Building upon that idea the Government will through the revised policy aim to enhance the country’s adaptive policy while pursuing a path of low-carbon development.

Mr Kuper added that in this review the government is building on the previous policy and more importantly emerging issues on climate change.

“The new policy must align itself to national, regional, and international climate change initiatives, strategies, and policies but with a focus on implementation. More so it foresees a progressively resilient, safe, and secure Solomon Islands from climate change impacts and climate-induced disasters with a focus on delivering low carbon pathways for the country by 2050”

The review is funded by the Pacific Adaptation to Climate Change and Resilience Building (PACRES) project which was managed by SPREP and the World Bank through its Catastrophe Deferred Drawdown (Cat-DDO) Policy reform support program .

