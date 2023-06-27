Stored Grain Insecticide Market Size to Hit USD 341.95 Million by 2028, CAGR of 4.54%

Stored Grain Insecticide Market Research Report

The report has categorized the global stored grain insecticide market based on product type and application.

BROOKLYN, NY, UNITED STATES, June 27, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- IMARC Group, a leading market research company, has recently releases report titled “Stored Grain Insecticide Market: Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2023-2028” The study provides a detailed analysis of the industry, including the global stored grain insecticide market size, share, trends and growth forecasts. The report also includes competitor and regional analysis and highlights the latest advancements in the market.

How big is the stored grain insecticide market?

The global stored grain insecticide market size reached US$ 260.66 Million in 2022. Looking forward, IMARC Group expects the market to reach US$ 341.95 Million by 2028, exhibiting a growth rate (CAGR) of 4.54% during 2023-2028.

What is stored grain insecticide?

A stored grain insecticide represents an agricultural approach that generally involves the use of contact and fumigant pesticides to control and protect several stored grains from pests during the post-harvest period. It usually includes organophosphate, bio-insecticides, and pyrethroids. They are widely utilized by farmers during the development, processing, and maturation phase of seeds, as there is a higher chance that a large number of pests can attain access to crops, resulting in both quantitative and qualitative losses. These insecticides also lower the nutritive values, protein content, and germination capacity of food grains. Consequently, they are widely used with numerous chemical treatments in on-farm and off-farm operations to protect wheat, millet, barley, dried beans, paddy, corn, cereals, etc., from infestations.

What are the growth prospects and trends in the stored grain insecticide?

The inflating need for minimizing post-harvest losses is primarily driving the stored grain insecticide market. Additionally, the widespread adoption of pest management solutions, including biological control, rodenticide traps, heat treatments, etc., is further bolstering the market growth. Besides this, the growing usage of stored grain insecticides by farmers as a suitable approach to mitigate the access of pests is acting as another significant growth-inducing factor. Moreover, the introduction of high-tech grain storage silos that can be utilized to eliminate supply chain disruptions and the launch of favorable policies by government bodies to develop advanced technologies in the agriculture industry are also positively influencing the global market. Apart from this, the increasing concerns among farmers towards the storage of food are anticipated to fuel the stored grain insecticide market over the forecasted period.

What is included in market segmentation?

The report has segmented the market into the following categories:

Product Type Insights:

• Organophosphate

• Pyrethroids

• Bio-Insecticides

• Others

Application Insights:

• On Farm

• Off Farm

• Export Shipment

Breakup by Geography:

• North America (United States, Canada)

• Asia Pacific (China, Japan, India, South Korea, Australia, Indonesia, Others)

• Europe (Germany, France, United Kingdom, Italy, Spain, Russia, Others)

• Latin America (Brazil, Mexico, Others)

• Middle East and Africa

Who are the key players operating in the industry?

The report covers the major market players including:

• Bayer AG

• Central Life Sciences

• Corteva AgriScience

• Degesch America Inc.

• Douglas Products

• Hedley Technologies

• Nufarm Limited

• Syngenta AG

• UPL Limited

