Trade Credit Insurance Market Size, Leading Companies Share, Industry Trends, Growth, and Analysis Report 2023-2028

Trade Credit Insurance Market Report

SHERIDAN, ALABAMA, UNITED STATES, June 27, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- According to the latest report by IMARC Group, titled “Trade Credit Insurance Market: Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2023-2028,” the global trade credit insurance market size reached US$ 11.8 Billion in 2022. Looking forward, IMARC Group expects the market to reach US$ 18.8 Billion by 2028, exhibiting a growth rate (CAGR) of 7.3% during 2023-2028.

Trade credit insurance is a type of insurance that protects businesses against losses arising from unpaid debts and other trade risks such as insolvency of the buyer, political risks, and credit risks. It assesses buyer risk and provides coverage for debt, while also reducing lending risk and providing access to credit and financing, thereby enabling insured businesses to make claims for defaulted debts. Trade credit insurance cost varies depending on the level of coverage and perceived risk, while the claims process typically involves submitting proof of debt and evidence of payment inability by the buyer. Some of the advantages of trade credit insurance include improved cash flow, easy access to credit, and enhanced creditworthiness.

Request Free Sample Report (Exclusive Offer on this report): https://www.imarcgroup.com/trade-credit-insurance-market/requestsample

Global Trade Credit Insurance Market Trends:

The global market is primarily driven by the rising uncertainty and instability in markets due to political and economic changes or natural calamities. In line with this, considerable growth in cross-border trade activities is also providing an impetus to the market. Moreover, stringent government regulations mandating trade credit insurance in multiple industries is also resulting in a higher product uptake in businesses, particularly small and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs). In addition to this, fierce business competition is resulting in the development of improved credit terms by the key players to gain a competitive advantage. Also, the incorporation of advanced technologies such as artificial intelligence (AI), blockchain, and data analytics in financial processes is creating a positive market outlook. Some of the other factors contributing to the market include rapid urbanization, inflating disposable income levels and extensive research and development (R&D) activities.

Competitive Landscape with Key Players:

• American International Group Inc.

• Aon plc

• Axa S.A.

• China Export & Credit Insurance Corporation

• Chubb Limited (ACE Limited)

• Coface

• Euler Hermes (Allianz SE)

• Export Development Canada

• Nexus Underwriting Management Ltd.

• QBE Insurance Group Limited

• Willis Towers Watson Public Limited Company

• Zurich Insurance Group Ltd.

Breakup by Component:

• Product

• Services

Breakup by Coverages:

• Whole Turnover Coverage

• Single Buyer Coverage

Breakup by Enterprises Size:

• Large Enterprises

• Medium Enterprises

• Small Enterprises

Breakup by Application:

• Domestic

• International

Breakup by Industry Vertical:

• Food and Beverages

• IT and Telecom

• Metals and Mining

• Healthcare

• Energy and Utilities

• Automotive

• Others

Breakup by Region:

• North America (United States, Canada)

• Europe (Germany, France, United Kingdom, Italy, Spain, Others)

• Asia Pacific (China, Japan, India, Australia, Indonesia, Korea, Others)

• Latin America (Brazil, Mexico, Others)

• Middle East and Africa (United Arab Emirates, Saudi Arabia, Qatar, Iraq, Other)

Key Highlights of the Report:

• Market Performance

• Market Outlook

• Porter’s Five Forces Analysis

• Market Drivers and Success Factors

• SWOT Analysis

• Value Chain

• Comprehensive Mapping of the Competitive Landscape

Note: We are in the process of updating our reports. If you want to receive the latest research data covering the time period from 2023 to 2028, along with industry trends, market size, and competitive analysis, click on the request sample report. The team would be able to deliver the latest version of the report in a quick turnaround time.

Browse More Research Reports:

• https://www.imarcgroup.com/automotive-active-safety-system-market

• https://www.imarcgroup.com/automotive-composite-market

• https://www.imarcgroup.com/devops-market

• https://www.imarcgroup.com/mental-health-market

• https://www.imarcgroup.com/mortuary-equipment-market

• https://www.imarcgroup.com/redox-flow-battery-market

About Us:

IMARC Group is a leading market research company that offers management strategy and market research worldwide. We partner with clients in all sectors and regions to identify their highest-value opportunities, address their most critical challenges, and transform their businesses.

IMARC’s information products include major market, scientific, economic and technological developments for business leaders in pharmaceutical, industrial, and high technology organizations. Market forecasts and industry analysis for biotechnology, advanced materials, pharmaceuticals, food and beverage, travel and tourism, nanotechnology and novel processing methods are at the top of the company’s expertise.