Storage Software Market to Hit US$ 38.9 Billion (CAGR of 8%) During 2023-2028

Storage Software Market

BROOKLYN, NEW YORK CITY, UNITED STATES, June 27, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- According to the latest report by IMARC Group, titled “Storage Software Market: Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2023-2028” The global storage software market size reached US$ 24.4 Billion in 2022. Looking forward, IMARC Group expects the market to reach US$ 38.9 Billion by 2028, exhibiting a growth rate (CAGR) of 8% during 2023-2028.

Storage Software Market Overview:

Storage software refers to a category of computer programs designed to manage and organize data storage resources efficiently. It acts as an intermediary between the physical storage hardware and the operating system, providing a layer of abstraction and control over the storage infrastructure. It performs various essential functions, including data protection, data replication, data compression, and data deduplication. It allows for the creation of logical storage units, such as virtual disks or partitions, which can be allocated to different users or applications as needed. Additionally, it offers features, including data backup and recovery, ensuring the availability and integrity of stored information. It also enables administrators to allocate storage resources effectively, optimize utilization, and scale storage infrastructure to accommodate growing data demands.

Global Storage Software Market Trends Analysis:

The increasing adoption of automation across industries is driving the global market. Moreover, the widespread adoption of cloud computing is impelling the market as cloud storage platforms rely on robust storage software to manage data across distributed systems, ensuring scalability, accessibility, and data security. Besides, the increasing demand for data protection is further supporting the market as storage software offers features such as access controls, backup and recovery mechanisms, and data encryption, enhancing data security and mitigating risks. Furthermore, continual technological advancements in the Internet of Things (IoT) and the introduction of hyper-converged infrastructure technology are creating a positive market outlook. Additionally, the advent of hyper-converged infrastructure technology is acting as another major growth-inducing factor.

Key Market Segmentation:

Top Companies in Storage Software Industry Worldwide:

• Broadcom Inc

• Citrix Systems, Inc.

• Dell Technologies, Inc.

• Fujitsu Limited

• Hewlett Packard Enterprise Development LP

• Hitachi Vantara LLC

• Huawei Technologies Co. Ltd

• International Business Machines Corporation

• NetApp, Inc.

• Oracle Corporation

• Western Digital Technologies, Inc.

Breakup by Software Type:

• Data Protection and Recovery

• Storage and Device Management

• Storage Replication

• Archiving

• Storage Virtualization

• Software Defined Storage

• Storage Infrastructure

• Others

Breakup by Deployment Type:

• Cloud-based

• On-premises

Breakup by Organization Size:

• Small and Medium Enterprises

• Large Enterprises

Breakup by Vertical:

• BFSI

• Healthcare

• Manufacturing

• Retail

• IT and Telecom

• Government

• Others

Breakup by Region:

• North America (United States, Canada)

• Europe (Germany, France, United Kingdom, Italy, Spain, Others)

• Asia Pacific (China, Japan, India, Australia, Indonesia, Korea, Others)

• Latin America (Brazil, Mexico, Others)

• Middle East and Africa (United Arab Emirates, Saudi Arabia, Qatar, Iraq, Other)

