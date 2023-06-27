Esports Market Growth Analysis, Leading Companies Share, Size, Revenue and Forecast Report 2023-2028

Esports Market Report

SHERIDAN, ALABAMA, UNITED STATES, June 27, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- According to the latest report by IMARC Group, titled “Esports Market: Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2023-2028” the global esports market size reached US$ 1.4 Billion in 2022. Looking forward, IMARC Group expects the market to reach US$ 4.7 Billion by 2028, exhibiting a growth rate (CAGR) of 22.1% during 2023-2028. Electronic sports, also known as esports refers to a class of competitive video gaming with professional players or teams engaging in various games virtually. Esports combines teams competing in organized tournaments or leagues, featuring team-based and individual competitions. The sports competitions are performed in controlled environments, such as gaming arenas or online platforms, using specialized computers or gaming consoles. Esports competitions can operate in various modes, such as single elimination, round-robin formats, or a combination of both. Some of the advantages of esports include large-scale spectatorship with a global reach, diverse player base, high revenue generation and skill development.

Global Esports Market Trends:

The global market is primarily driven by the rising recognition of esports as a legitimate form of entertainment. In line with this, the considerable rise in sponsorships and investments in esports tournaments in recent years is also providing an impetus to the market. Moreover, continual technological advancements such as high-speed internet connections, streaming platforms, and affordable gaming equipment is creating lucrative opportunities in the market. In addition to this, the growing penetration of internet connectivity across remote regions resulting in higher fanbase and considerable growth of a global esports ecosystem, thereby propelling the market. The paradigm shift towards esport professionalization, with the establishment of structured leagues, teams, and player associations is creating lucrative opportunities in the market. Some of the other factors contributing to the market include growing media coverage in television networks and sports channels, rise of esports as a viable career path, easy availability of esports games across multiple platforms.

Competitive Landscape with Key Players:

• Activision Blizzard Inc.

• Capcom Co. Ltd.

• Electronic Arts Inc.

• Epic Games Inc.

• FACEIT

• Gameloft SE (Vivendi SE)

• Gfinity PLC

• Intel Corporation

• Modern Times Group

• Nintendo Co. Ltd.

• NVIDIA Corporation

• Riot Games Inc

• Valve Corporation

• Zynga Inc.

Breakup by Revenue Model:

• Media Rights

• Advertising and Sponsorships

• Merchandise and Tickets

• Others

Breakup by Platform:

• PC-based Esports

• Consoles-based Esports

• Mobile and Tablets

Breakup by Games:

• Multiplayer Online Battle Arena (MOBA)

• Player vs Player (PvP)

• First Person Shooters (FPS)

• Real Time Strategy (RTS)

Breakup by Region:

• North America (United States, Canada)

• Europe (Germany, France, United Kingdom, Italy, Spain, Others)

• Asia Pacific (China, Japan, India, Australia, Indonesia, Korea, Others)

• Latin America (Brazil, Mexico, Others)

• Middle East and Africa (United Arab Emirates, Saudi Arabia, Qatar, Iraq, Other)

Key Highlights of the Report:

• Market Performance

• Market Outlook

• Porter’s Five Forces Analysis

• Market Drivers and Success Factors

• SWOT Analysis

• Value Chain

• Comprehensive Mapping of the Competitive Landscape

Note: We are in the process of updating our reports. If you want to receive the latest research data covering the time period from 2023 to 2028, along with industry trends, market size, and competitive analysis, click on the request sample report. The team would be able to deliver the latest version of the report in a quick turnaround time.

