Stone Paper Market 2023: Industry Drivers, Opportunity, Growth Factors and Forecast by 2028

Stone paper is a highly durable, strong and eco-friendly paper-like material made by using a blend of calcium carbonate and high-density polyethylene (HDPE).

BROOKLYN, NY, UNITED STATES, June 27, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- According to IMARC Group latest report titled “Stone Paper Market: Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2023-2028”, offers a comprehensive analysis of the industry, which comprises insights on stone paper market share. The report also includes competitor and regional analysis, and contemporary advancements in the global market. The global stone paper market size reached US$ 848 Million in 2022. Looking forward, IMARC Group expects the market to reach US$ 1,079 Million by 2028, exhibiting a growth rate (CAGR) of 4% during 2023-2028.

What are stone paper?

Stone paper refers to a durable, strong, and eco-friendly paper-like material that is produced from a blend of high-density polyethylene (HDPE) and calcium carbonate. It is fire-resistant, non-toxic, recyclable, and waterproof, complies with FDA standards, collects no static charge, etc. Stone paper is acid-free with a neutral pH level and food safe. Consequently, it is widely utilized in books, wallpapers, leaflets, posters, bags, packaging, stationery, magazines, adhesives, plates, trays, containers, etc. Stone paper also aids in preventing deforestation, minimizing water consumption, reducing carbon dioxide (CO2) emissions, etc. Consequently, it is gaining extensive traction across the globe.

What are the growth prospects and trends in the stone paper industry?

The growing consumer environmental concerns towards the increasing air pollution levels caused by plastic packaging are primarily driving the stone paper market. Additionally, the launch of numerous favorable policies by government bodies across countries to curtail deforestation and provide an environmentally friendly and economical solution is further bolstering the market growth. Besides this, the expanding e-commerce sector is propelling the demand for stone paper, as it assists in enhancing the aesthetic properties of the packaged product, which is acting as another significant growth-inducing factor. Moreover, the inflating need for high-quality and efficient labeling and the rising investments in manufacturing technologies are positively influencing the global market. Apart from this, the development of an alternative paper composition by leading manufacturers is also stimulating the market growth. Furthermore, they are introducing advanced processes by using calcium carbonate and other organic arrangements, which is anticipated to fuel the stone paper market over the forecasted period.

Competitive Landscape:

The competitive landscape of the market has been studied in the report with the detailed profiles of the key players operating in the market.

• Stone Paper Company Ltd

• Kapstone Paper

• Gaia-Concept BV

• Taiwan Lung Meng Technology Co. Ltd

• Sòluz Stone Paper S.A.

• Packaging Corporation

• Parax Paper

Stone Paper Market Segmentation:

Our report has categorized the market based on region and application.

Breakup by Application:

• Paper Packaging

• Labelling Paper

• Self - Adhesive Paper

• Other

Breakup by Region:

• North America (United States, Canada)

• Europe (Germany, France, United Kingdom, Italy, Spain, Others)

• Asia Pacific (China, Japan, India, Australia, Indonesia, Korea, Others)

• Latin America (Brazil, Mexico, Others)

• Middle East and Africa (United Arab Emirates, Saudi Arabia, Qatar, Iraq, Other)

