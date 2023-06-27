India Vinyl Flooring Market to Hit US$ 1,756.9 Million (CAGR of 6.7%) During 2023-2028

India Vinyl Flooring Market

India's vinyl flooring market is experiencing remarkable growth, driven by increasing urbanization, rising disposable incomes, and aesthetic preferences.

The latest report by IMARC Group, titled “India Vinyl Flooring Market: Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2023-2028”, offers a comprehensive analysis of the industry, which comprises insights on the India vinyl flooring market. The report also includes competitor and regional analysis, and contemporary advancements in the market.

The India vinyl flooring market size reached US$ 1,151.2 Million in 2022. Looking forward, IMARC Group expects the market to reach US$ 1,756.9 Million by 2028, exhibiting a growth rate (CAGR) of 6.7% during 2023-2028.

Vinyl flooring is a popular type of resilient flooring made from synthetic materials like PVC (polyvinyl chloride) and plasticizers. It is available in a wide range of styles and designs, including wood, stone, and tile, and is commonly used in homes, offices, and commercial spaces. It is known for its durability, water resistance, and easy maintenance. It is available in sheet and tile form, with the tiles often featuring adhesive backing for easy installation. Some vinyl flooring options come with cushioned backing, which provides extra comfort and insulation. It is an affordable alternative to other flooring types, such as hardwood or tile, while offering a stylish and durable option for high-traffic areas. It is also easy to maintain, with many options being scratch-resistant and able to withstand spills and stains.

Market Trends and Drivers:

The market in India is primarily driven by the increasing popularity of DIY home improvement projects. In line with this, the wide range of styles and designs available, including wood, stone, and tile patterns, is significantly contributing to the market growth. Furthermore, the vinyl flooring is durable and resistant to wear and tear, making it perfect for high-traffic areas. Apart from this, the introduction of newer vinyl flooring options with a click-and-lock installation system is expected to catalyze the market.

Moreover, the shifting preference of consumers toward sustainable flooring solutions is propelling product demand across the country. Besides, the widespread usage of the product to improve interior looks, aesthetics, and comfort underfoot in several residential and commercial structures is favoring the market. Additionally, the rapid uptake of slip-resistant, stain-resistant, and waterproof floor coverings in residential, commercial, and healthcare facilities is offering numerous opportunities for market expansion.

Key Market Segmentation:

Market Breakup by Sector:

• Residential

• Commercial

Market Breakup by Segment:

• Organized

• Unorganized

Market Breakup by Imports Vs Domestic Manufacturing:

• Imports

• Domestic Manufacturing

Market Breakup by Product Type:

• Vinyl Sheet

• Luxury Vinyl Tile (LVT)

• Vinyl Composition Tile (VCT)

LVT Market Breakup by Type:

• Traditional LVT

• WPC

• SPC

LVT Market Breakup by Application Sector:

• Commercial

o Healthcare

o Education

o Hospitality

o Retail

o Corporate

o Sports

o Others

• Residential

Vinyl Sheet Market Breakup by Contract Type:

• Semi-Contract Sheet Vinyl

• Contract Sheet Vinyl

• Others

Vinyl Sheet Market Breakup by Application:

• Commercial

o Healthcare

o Hospitality

o Transport

o Education

o Sports

o Retail

o Others

• Residential

Competitive Landscape:

The competitive landscape of the market has been studied in the report with detailed profiles of the key players operating in the market.

