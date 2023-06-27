Antimony Market Size Projected to Surpass US$ 3.0 Billion By 2028 | Growth Rate (CAGR) of 7.63%

Antimony Market

The global antimony market size reached US$ 2.0 Billion in 2022. The market to reach US$ 3.0 Billion by 2028, exhibiting a CAGR of 7.63% during 2023-2028.

BROOKLYN, NY, UNITED STATES, June 27, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- According to the latest report by IMARC Group, titled "Antimony Market: Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2023-2028," offers a comprehensive analysis of the industry, which comprises insights on antimony industry share. The report also includes competitor and regional analysis, and contemporary advancements in the global market. The global antimony market size reached US$ 2.0 Billion in 2022. Looking forward, IMARC Group expects the market to reach US$ 3.0 Billion by 2028, exhibiting a growth rate (CAGR) of 7.63% during 2023-2028.

What are antimony?

Antimony is a chemical element characterized by its lustrous grey appearance and found in both metallic and non-metallic states. The metallic variant is rigid, fragile, and displays a bright silvery-bluish hue, while the non-metallic form is obtainable as a grayish powder. Antimony is extracted from ores, such as stibnite and valentinite, and exhibits stability in dry air while being unreactive to alkalis and acids. Antimony has low heat and electricity conductivity, which prove extremely beneficial in the production of semiconductor devices, including infrared detectors and diodes, as well as batteries, low friction metals, flame-proofing materials, ceramic enamels, and paints. Consequently, it finds extensive applications across several sectors, such as chemical, automotive, electrical, etc.

Get a Free Sample Copy of this Report: https://www.imarcgroup.com/antimony-market/requestsample

What are the growth prospects and trends in the antimony industry?

The antimony market is primarily influenced by the escalating requirement for antimony trioxide (ATO) to produce flame retardants and plastic additives. Furthermore, the increasing adoption of antimony-based products in the manufacturing of lead-acid batteries, solders, pipes, castings, and transistors, which are essential components in consumer electronics products, including computers, calculators, portable stereos, and gaming devices, is acting as another significant growth-inducing factor. Apart from this, the shifting preferences toward antimony-based fiberglass composites, which offer chemical and heat-resistant properties, are also positively influencing the market growth. Additionally, other factors, which include rapid industrialization, the rising need for polyethylene terephthalate (PET) packaging, which utilizes antimony as a vital ingredient, and the elevating demand for electric vehicles (EVs) across countries to reduce vehicular emissions and environmental pollution are expected to bolster the antimony market over the forecasted period.

View Full Report with TOC & List of Figure: https://www.imarcgroup.com/antimony-market

Competitive Landscape:

The competitive landscape of the market has been studied in the report with the detailed profiles of the key players operating in the market.

• AMG Advanced Metallurgical Group

• BASF SE

• Campine

• Huachang Antimony Industry

• Hunan Chenzhou Mining Group Co. Ltd

• Korea Zinc Co. Ltd

• Lambert Metals International

• Mandalay Resources Ltd

• Nihon Seiko Co., Ltd

• NYACOL Nano Technologies, Inc

• Recylex

• Suzuhiro Chemical

• Tri-Star Resources

• United States Antimony

• Village Main Reef Ltd.

• Yunnan Muli Antimony Industry Co. Ltd

Antimony Market Segmentation:

Our report has categorized the market based on region, product type, application and end-use industry.

Breakup by Product Type:

• Antimony Trioxide

• Antimony Pentoxide

• Alloys

• Metal Ingots

• Others

Breakup by Application:

• Flame Retardants

• Lead-Acid Batteries

• Plastic Additives

• Stabilizers

• Catalysts

• Glass and Ceramics

• Others

Breakup by End-Use Industry:

• Chemical

• Automotive

• Electrical and Electronics

• Others

Breakup by Region:

• North America (United States, Canada)

• Europe (Germany, France, United Kingdom, Italy, Spain, Others)

• Asia Pacific (China, Japan, India, Australia, Indonesia, Korea, Others)

• Latin America (Brazil, Mexico, Others)

• Middle East and Africa (United Arab Emirates, Saudi Arabia, Qatar, Iraq, Other)

Key highlights of the report:

• Market Performance (2017-2022)

• Market Outlook (2023-2028)

• Porter’s Five Forces Analysis

• Market Drivers and Success Factors

• SWOT Analysis

• Value Chain

• Comprehensive Mapping of the Competitive Landscape

About Us

IMARC Group is a leading market research company that offers management strategy and market research worldwide. We partner with clients in all sectors and regions to identify their highest-value opportunities, address their most critical challenges, and transform their businesses.

IMARC’s information products include major market, scientific, economic and technological developments for business leaders in pharmaceutical, industrial, and high technology organizations. Market forecasts and industry analysis for biotechnology, advanced materials, pharmaceuticals, food and beverage, travel and tourism, nanotechnology and novel processing methods are at the top of the company’s expertise.