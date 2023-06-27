Wireless Charging Market to Hit US$ 33.6 Billion (CAGR of 13.77%) During 2023-2028

Wireless Charging Market

BROOKLYN, NEW YORK CITY, UNITED STATES, June 27, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- IMARC Group’s latest research report, titled “Wireless Charging Market: Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity, and Forecast 2023-2028,” The global wireless charging market size reached US$ 15.7 Billion in 2022. Looking forward, IMARC Group expects the market to reach US$ 33.6 Billion by 2028, exhibiting a growth rate (CAGR) of 13.77% during 2023-2028.

Wireless Charging Market Overview:

Wireless charging is a technology that allows devices to charge without the need for physical connections or cables. It works on the principle of magnetic resonance, in which the electric current is transmitted between two objects using coils to induce an electromagnetic field. It is more convenient, safe, reliable, durable, and cost-effective than traditional wired charging systems. It also eliminates the wear and tear that can occur on charging ports over time due to repeated plugging and unplugging. It reduces the risk of physical damage caused by cable mishandling, such as frayed cords or bent connectors. It also allows different devices to charge simultaneously and eliminates the need for power connectors and cables. Consequently, it is widely used to charge electric vehicles (EVs) and electronics, such as wearables, tablets, smartphones, laptops, electric toys, power tools, service robots, and medical devices.

Global Wireless Charging Market Trends:

The rising demand for an efficient charging system is driving the global market. Moreover, the widespread adoption and dependence on mobile devices, such as smartphones, smartwatches, and earbuds, is creating a positive market outlook. Besides, on account of the rising popularity of electric vehicles (EVs), several major companies are heavily investing in developing safe and efficient battery chargers, increasing charging speeds, and extending the charging range, thus providing a boost to the market. In line with this, governments are taking favorable initiatives, such as promoting EV adoption through lucrative incentives and funding their corresponding charging systems, thereby contributing to the market. Besides, the expansion of Internet of Things (IoT) devices, including smart home devices, wearables, and connected gadgets, has created a demand for efficient and seamless charging solutions, thus impacting the market favorably.

Key Market Segmentation:

Top Wireless Charging Brands Worldwide:

• Convenient Power HK Limited

• Energizer Holdings, Inc

• Integrated Device Technology

• Leggett & Platt Incorporated

• Murata Manufacturing Co. Ltd

• Powermat Technologies Ltd.

• Qualcomm Incorporated

• Texas Instruments Incorporated

• Witricity Corporation

• Samsung

Breakup by Technology:

• Resonant Charging

• Radio Frequency Based charging

• Others

Breakup by Application:

• Consumer Electronics

• Industrial

• Healthcare

• Automotive

• Defence

Breakup by Transmission Range:

• Short Range

• Medium Range

• Long-Range Wireless Chargers

Breakup by Region:

• North America (United States, Canada)

• Europe (Germany, France, United Kingdom, Italy, Spain, Others)

• Asia Pacific (China, Japan, India, Australia, Indonesia, Korea, Others)

• Latin America (Brazil, Mexico, Others)

• Middle East and Africa (United Arab Emirates, Saudi Arabia, Qatar, Iraq, Other)

