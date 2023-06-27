Electrical Enclosure Market Anticipated to Reach US$ 10.2 Billion By 2028 | Industry CAGR of 7.51%

Electrical Enclosure Market

An electric enclosure is a cabinet that is used to store and protect electrical or electronic equipment from electromagnetic or radio frequency interference.

BROOKLYN, NY, UNITED STATES, June 27, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- The latest report by IMARC Group, titled “Electrical Enclosure Market: Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2023-2028”, offers a comprehensive analysis of the industry, which comprises insights on electrical enclosure market share. The report also includes competitor and regional analysis, and contemporary advancements in the global market. The global electrical enclosure market size reached US$ 6.7 Billion in 2022. Looking forward, IMARC Group expects the market to reach US$ 10.2 Billion by 2028, exhibiting a growth rate (CAGR) of 7.51% during 2023-2028.

What are electrical enclosure?

An electrical enclosure is a closed cabinet that generally comprises equipment, such as transformers, power generators, and telecommunication devices, along with several other components, including knobs, mount switches, display monitors, etc. It prevents damage resulting from accidental contact by users and adds to the aesthetic value of the space. An electrical enclosure can be both metallic and non-metallic depending upon its application and the preference of the end user. It seals tightly and prevents the penetration of water or moisture. An electrical enclosure finds wide-ranging applications in locations with potential risks of combustible dust, flammable gases, and volatile vapors or particles across the globe.

What are the growth prospects and trends in the electrical enclosure industry?

The inflating need for enhancing the existing power infrastructures to meet the increasing energy demand is primarily driving the electrical enclosure market. Additionally, the widespread adoption of smart grids and the emerging trend of automation in numerous industries across countries are further bolstering the market growth. Besides this, government bodies are implementing stringent regulations to mandate the installation of electrical enclosures in commercial, residential, and industrial complexes to prevent accidents and casualties, which is acting as another significant growth-inducing factor. Moreover, the rising utilization of heating, ventilation, and air conditioning (HVAC) systems, owing to the improving living standards of consumers, is positively influencing the global market. Apart from this, the growing levels of industrialization are also stimulating the market growth. Furthermore, the introduction of the Internet of Things (IoT)-enabled product variants is anticipated to fuel the electrical enclosure market over the forecasted period.

Competitive Landscape:

The competitive landscape of the market has been studied in the report with the detailed profiles of the key players operating in the market.

• Schneider Electric

• ABB Group

• Eaton Corporation

• Adalet

• Emerson Electric Company

• Pentair

• Siemens Aktiengesellschaft

• Allied Moulded Products

• AZZ Incorporated

• Fibox Oy Ab

• General Electric Company

• Legrand SA

• Hubbell Incorporated

• Socomec Group SA

• Rittal GmbH & Co. Kg.

Electrical Enclosure Market Segmentation:

Our report has categorized the market based on region, type, material type, mounting type, form factor, product type, design and end-user.

Breakup by Type:

• Junction Enclosures

• Disconnect Enclosures

• Operator Interface Enclosures

• Environment and Climate Control Enclosures

• Push Button Enclosures

Breakup by Material Type:

• Metallic

• Nonmetallic

Breakup by Mounting Type:

• Wall-Mounted Enclosure

• Floor-Mounted/Free-Standing Enclosure

• Underground

Breakup by Form Factor:

• Small

• Compact

• Full-size

Breakup by Product Type:

• Drip-Tight

• Hazardous Environment

• Flame/Explosion Proof

• Dust-Tight

• Others

Breakup by Design:

• Standard Type

• Custom Type

Breakup by End-User:

• Power Generation

• Transmission and Distribution

• Other Electrical Equipment

Breakup by Region:

• North America (United States, Canada)

• Europe (Germany, France, United Kingdom, Italy, Spain, Others)

• Asia Pacific (China, Japan, India, Australia, Indonesia, Korea, Others)

• Latin America (Brazil, Mexico, Others)

• Middle East and Africa (United Arab Emirates, Saudi Arabia, Qatar, Iraq, Other)

