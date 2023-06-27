India Higher Education Market to Hit INR 8.6 Trillion (CAGR of 9.9%) During 2023-2028

India Higher Education Market Report

India's higher education market continues to surge, driven by increasing enrollment, government initiatives, and a growing demand for skilled professionals.

BROOKLYN, NEW YORK, UNITED STATES, June 27, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- India Higher Education Market Outlook 2023-2028:

According to the latest report by IMARC Group, titled “India Higher Education Market: Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2023-2028”, offers a comprehensive analysis of the industry, which comprises insights on the India higher education market. The report also includes competitor and regional analysis, and contemporary advancements in the market.

The India higher education market size reached INR 4.9 Trillion in 2022. Looking forward, IMARC Group expects the market to reach INR 8.6 Trillion by 2028, exhibiting a growth rate (CAGR) of 9.9% during 2023-2028.

Higher education refers to the tertiary education that takes place in universities, colleges, and institutions beyond the secondary level. It includes undergraduate and postgraduate programs, professional courses, vocational training, and research opportunities. Higher education encompasses diverse fields of study, including arts, sciences, engineering, medicine, law, management, and technology. It is widely used for personal and professional development, career advancement, and fostering critical thinking and research abilities. Higher education aids in expanding career opportunities, increasing earning potential, supporting social mobility, promoting intellectual growth, and contributing to national development.

Request Free Sample Report: https://www.imarcgroup.com/india-higher-education-market/requestsample

India Higher Education Market Trends:

The presence of a large and youthful population in India is one of the factors providing a considerable boost to market growth. Higher education aid young individuals in gaining knowledge and skills for employment and career prospects in the public and private sectors. Furthermore, the rising emphasis on skill development and vocational education is acting as another growth-inducing factor. Additionally, the implementation of supportive policies by the Government of India (GoI) to promote higher education among youth to boost national growth and accelerate economic activities is providing an impetus to market growth.

Moreover, the increasing utilization of technology in education, such as online and distance learning, which saves costs, increases convenience, and enhances access to higher education, is favoring the market growth. Other factors, including the globalization of higher education, increasing adoption of advanced technology, and rising awareness among the masses regarding the importance of higher education, are anticipated to drive the market growth.

Explore the Full Report with Charts, Table of Contents, and List of Figures: https://www.imarcgroup.com/india-higher-education-market

Key Market Segmentation:

Breakup by Type:

• Deemed-To-Be-Universities

• Central Universities

• State Universities

• State Private Universities

• Autonomous Colleges

• Institutes of National Importance

• Others

Breakup by Affiliation:

• University/University Level Institutions

• Colleges/Institutions - Affiliated/Recognized with University

• Standalone Institutions - not Affiliated/Recognized with University

• Others

Breakup by Courses Offered:

• Graduate

• Post-Graduate

• Diploma

• Certifications

• PhD

• Others

Breakup by Mode of Education:

• Regular

• Part-Time

• Distance

• Others

Breakup by Gender:

• Male

• Female

Competitive Landscape:

The competitive landscape of the market has been studied in the report with detailed profiles of the key players operating in the market.

Breakup by Region:

• North India

• West and Central India

• South India

• East India

Get in Touch With Our Expert Team for Inquire or Further Information: https://www.imarcgroup.com/request?type=report&id=6161&flag=C

Key highlights of the Report:

• Market Performance (2017-2022)

• Market Outlook (2023-2028)

• COVID-19 Impact on the Market

• Porter’s Five Forces Analysis

• Historical, Current and Future Market Trends

• Market Drivers and Success Factors

• SWOT Analysis

• Structure of the Market

• Value Chain Analysis

• Comprehensive Mapping of the Competitive Landscape

Note: If you need specific information that is not currently within the scope of the report, we can provide it to you as a part of the customization.

About Us

IMARC Group is a leading market research company that offers management strategy and market research worldwide. We partner with clients in all sectors and regions to identify their highest-value opportunities, address their most critical challenges, and transform their businesses.

IMARC’s information products include major market, scientific, economic, and technological developments for business leaders in pharmaceutical, industrial, and high-technology organizations. Market forecasts and industry analysis for biotechnology, advanced materials, pharmaceuticals, food and beverage, travel and tourism, nanotechnology, and novel processing methods are at the top of the company’s expertise.