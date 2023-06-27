Fibre Optic Cables Market Expanding at 13.50% CAGR: Exclusive Report by Delvens

Fibre optics is one of the methods of transmitting information that works by sending pulses of light through an optical fibre. The light transmitted then forms an electromagnetic carrier wave modulated to carry information. Fibre optics cable is used mainly for the digital transmission of data and is increasingly being used owing to its efficiency and high transmission capacity. Fibre optics cables are used usually when high bandwidth, long distance, or immunity from external or internal interferences are required.

/EIN News/ -- New York, June 27, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- According to the new research report “Fibre Optic Cables Market by Fibre Type (Glass, Plastic), Cable Type (Single-mode, Multi-mode), Deployment (Underground, Underwater, Aerial), Application, region (North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Middle East and Africa and South America) and Forecast 2023-2030”, the global market for fibre optic cables is expected to reach $9.2 billion by 2030 from $4.6 billion in 2022, registering impressive expansion at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 13.50%. Some of the major players are AFC Cable Systems, Corning Inc., Fujikura Ltd., Furukawa Electric Co. Ltd., Hitachi Cable Ltd., Optical Cable Corporation, Prysmian Group, Sterlite Technologies Ltd., Sumitomo Electric Industries Ltd., and Yangtze Optical Fibre & Cable.

The use of fibre optic cable across a large number of end-use industries will propel the growth of the global market. Advantages of fibre optic cable such as longer reach and high bandwidth connectivity are projected to have a profound impact on the growth structure of the market. Furthermore, the high preference for the telecommunication sector and data centres is anticipated to accelerate the growth prospects of the fibre optic cable market. Fibre optic cables are flexible devices that are designed for long-distance and high-performance telecommunication. The need for improved connectivity in both residential and commercial segments will present a wide range of growth opportunities for the fibre optic cable market.

Fibre Optic Cables Market Overview

Easy access to the internet in remote areas using wireless devices, and the high initial cost restrain the growth of the market.

The COVID-19 pandemic has led to an increase in work-from-home (WFH) due to the stay-at-home orders enforced by numerous countries. This aspect has boosted the installation of home broadband connections. Furthermore, due to the evolving nature of the novel coronavirus and with more companies preferring remote work for longer periods, the demand for home broadband connections is increasing. Hence, the need for an FTTH communication network is leading to the exponential growth of the fibre optic cable market.

Fibre Optic Cables Market Segmentation Analysis

The fibre-type segment is further fragmented into Glass and Plastic. The glass segment is expected to lead the market during the forecast period. Glass optical fibres have a larger numerical aperture than plastic, allowing more light rays into the system. They can transfer a much wider spectrum, ranging from 200–2200nm. The high performance of glass fibre optics in challenging environments with extreme temperatures and corrosive chemicals, and their ability to transmit both visible and infrared light are major factors for the growth of this segment.

The cable type segment is further bifurcated into Single-mode and multi-mode. The single-mode segment is anticipated to dominate the market during the forecast period. A single-mode fibre optic cable has a smaller core of about 9 µm in diameter compared to a multi-mode fibre optic cable with a core diameter of 50 µm or above. Single-mode fibre optic cables can carry signals at a much greater speed and over longer distances compared to multi-mode fibres. The dominance of single-mode fibre optics cable is mainly due to their increased demand from long-distance transmission applications.

The deployment segment is further segmented into Underground, Underwater and Aerial. The aerial segment is anticipated to dominate the market during the forecast period. The rising penetration of Fibre to the Home (FTTH) services is expected to increase aerial fibre deployments. Aerial deployment helps to achieve faster installations of fibre optics compared to underground deployment. It also requires low repair and maintenance costs, which will further support the segment’s growth.

The application segment is further fragmented into Communication and Non-communication. The communication segment is anticipated to have the highest CAGR during the forecast period. The high market share is majorly attributed to the increasing adoption of fibre optics from the telecom sector. In the telecom sector, fibre optics are used for various purposes, such as point-to-point communication, entertainment, content delivery network, access to Internet-enabled services, critical communication, and news & infotainment. Factors such as an increasing Internet user base, low-cost services offered by service providers, availability of inexpensive communication devices, and a growing number of subscribers for various wireless as well as fixed-point communication devices are responsible for its growth.

Regional Insights

Asia-Pacific dominated the Fibre Optic Cables market in 2022.

Asia Pacific is expected to hold the largest share of the fibre optics market during the forecast period. The high market share is credited to the increasing government initiatives to support fibre optics deployment across the region.

Extensive deployment of 5G base stations across China, South Korea, and Japan will support the market growth in the region.

Fibre Optic Cables Market Outlook

Driver: Increasing internet and data flow

Globally, the number of internet users has been rising rapidly. Thanks to the increase in internet usage, social media services, online entertainment, Voice over IP (VoIP), and mobile payments have all become more popular. The amount of traffic for data services, video streaming, online gaming, and the internet has substantially expanded as a result of the widespread usage of tablets, laptops, smartphones, and other wireless devices.

Restraint: Increasing usage of wireless communication technologies relative to conventional systems.

One of the main inhibitors for fibre optics manufacturers is the rising usage of wireless communication solutions in place of cable ones. In comparison to fibre optics technology, these technologies boost communication application efficiency. Further limiting market growth is the fact that wireless communication methods are becoming more popular than fibre optics, particularly in applications requiring a higher data transmission rate.

Opportunity: Rapidly expanding 5G network deployment

The widespread adoption of 5G in developed and developing economies would present advantageous business possibilities for vendors of fibre optics. The deployment of optical fibres is crucial to the development of 5G infrastructure. These optical fibres are capable of transmitting a significant amount of data quickly between two locations.

Installing fibre optic networks in rough terrain presents difficulties and expensive installation costs.

There are major difficulties in installing the conduits along trenchless systems, even though fibre optic cables are normally put within conduits alongside the pipeline. However, in an area where any development or commercial site comes without authority, constructing a fibre path and adhering to it becomes challenging. These elements significantly hinder the market expansion for fibre optics.

Key Companies & Market Share Insights

Some of the key players operating in the global fibre optic cables market are AFC Cable Systems, Corning Inc., Fujikura Ltd., Furukawa Electric Co. Ltd., Hitachi Cable Ltd., Optical Cable Corporation, Prysmian Group, Sterlite Technologies Ltd., Sumitomo Electric Industries Ltd., and Yangtze Optical Fibre & Cable among others.

Recent Developments

Corning Incorporated (US) announced in May 2022 the addition of MiniXtend HD cables for 12 to 72 fibres and MiniXtend XD cables for 192 and 288 fibres to its MiniXtend cable range. High density, duct space efficiency, and a smaller carbon footprint are all features of the new MiniXtend HD and MiniXtend XD cables.

New ITU-T G.654.E terrestrial ultra-low-loss optical fibres and cables were introduced in November 2021 by Sumitomo Electric Industries, Ltd. (Japan) through its PureAdvance line. Broadband applications can use new goods, ultra-low-loss optical fibres and cables.

