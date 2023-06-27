Next-Generation Biofuels market is projected to grow at a CAGR of 17.2% by 2033: Visiongain

/EIN News/ -- Visiongain has published a new report entitled Next-Generation Biofuels Market Report 2023-2033: Forecasts by Process (Biochemical Process, Thermochemical Process), by Application (Transportation, Power Generation, Other), by Fuel Type (Biodiesel, Biogas, Biobutanol, Other), by Feedstock (Lignocellulose, Jatropha, Camelina, Algae, Other Feedstock) AND Regional and Leading National Market Analysis PLUS Analysis of Leading Companies AND COVID-19 Impact and Recovery Pattern Analysis.

The global Next-Generation Biofuels market was valued at US$8.7 billion in 2022 and is projected to grow at a CAGR of 17.2% during the forecast period 2023-2033.

Advancements in Biofuel Technologies

Technological advancements in biofuel production processes are driving the growth of the next generation biofuels market. Breakthroughs in areas such as feedstock selection, pre-treatment methods, and conversion technologies have significantly improved the efficiency and economics of biofuel production. These advancements make next generation biofuels more attractive and feasible for large-scale commercialization. Recent developments include the use of genetically engineered microorganisms and enzymes to enhance the conversion of biomass into biofuels. Additionally, advancements in biorefinery concepts, such as integrated biorefineries that produce multiple bio-based products, have increased the overall value and viability of biofuel production. These innovations have accelerated the development and deployment of next generation biofuel technologies.

How has COVID-19 had a significant negative impact on the Next Generation Biofuels Market?

The COVID-19 pandemic has had a positive impact on the next-generation biofuel industry. The global health crisis highlighted the vulnerabilities of our dependence on fossil fuels and underscored the need for sustainable and resilient energy sources. As countries implemented lockdown measures and restricted travel, there was a significant decrease in carbon emissions and pollution levels worldwide. This shift in awareness towards the environmental benefits of reduced fossil fuel consumption has created a favourable environment for the growth of the next-generation biofuel market.

During the pandemic, governments and organizations recognized the importance of investing in sustainable and low-carbon technologies to drive economic recovery and reduce environmental impact. As part of stimulus packages and recovery plans, many countries prioritized green initiatives, including the development and promotion of biofuels. This increased support and funding for the next-generation biofuel sector have accelerated research, development, and commercialization efforts.

Moreover, the pandemic highlighted the importance of domestic energy security. The disruptions in global supply chains and the volatility of oil markets during the crisis prompted governments to seek alternative energy sources that can be produced locally. Next-generation biofuels, derived from non-food feedstocks, offer a viable solution by providing a renewable and domestically sourced energy option.

What are the Current Market Drivers?

Empowering a Sustainable Energy Revolution

Growing public awareness and support for sustainable and clean energy solutions are driving the demand for next generation biofuels. As individuals become more conscious of the environmental impact of conventional fuels, there is a shift towards supporting renewable energy sources. Next generation biofuels, with their lower carbon footprint and potential for reducing air pollution, are gaining popularity among environmentally conscious consumers. Public awareness campaigns, government initiatives, and corporate sustainability goals have been instrumental in driving the adoption of next generation biofuels. Recent developments include partnerships between biofuel producers and major companies in the transportation sector to promote the use of biofuels as a cleaner alternative to conventional fuels. These collaborations aim to raise awareness and create market demand for sustainable biofuels.

Fueling the Transition to a Diverse Energy Landscape

The need for energy diversification and reducing dependence on fossil fuels is a key driver for the next generation biofuels market. Governments and energy companies are seeking alternative energy sources to mitigate risks associated with relying heavily on a single fuel type. Next generation biofuels provide an opportunity to diversify the energy mix and create a more resilient and sustainable energy system. Many countries are investing in the development of biofuel industries to diversify their energy portfolios. For instance, Brazil has successfully integrated bioethanol derived from sugarcane into its transportation sector, significantly reducing its reliance on imported fossil fuels. The country's success in bioethanol production serves as a model for other nations looking to diversify their energy sources.

Where are the Market Opportunities?

Collaborations Between Biofuel Producers and Major Industries, Such as Aviation and Shipping, Present Opportunities for the Adoption of Next-Generation Biofuels

Collaborations between biofuel producers and major industries, such as aviation and shipping, hold significant opportunities for the adoption of next-generation biofuels. These industries are seeking solutions to reduce their carbon footprint and comply with emissions regulations. Next-generation biofuels offer a promising alternative to conventional fossil fuels, providing a path towards greener and more sustainable operations. The aviation sector, in particular, has been exploring the use of sustainable aviation fuels (SAF), which are derived from advanced biofuels, to reduce carbon emissions from aircraft. Collaboration between biofuel producers and aviation companies can facilitate the scaling up of SAF production and distribution, ensuring a reliable and sustainable supply chain. Similarly, the shipping industry is increasingly considering biofuels as a way to meet emissions reduction targets and transition towards cleaner maritime transportation.

Increasing Investments in Research and Development Are Fuelling Innovation and Creating Opportunities for Improved Biofuel Technologies

The next-generation biofuels market is benefiting from increasing investments in research and development (R&D), which are driving innovation and creating opportunities for improved biofuel technologies. Governments, private organizations, and investors are recognizing the importance of advancing biofuel production methods, feedstock diversity, and sustainability to meet the growing demand for cleaner energy sources. Investments in R&D are supporting the exploration of new feedstock options, such as lignocellulosic biomass, algae, and waste materials, which can be converted into advanced biofuels. Researchers are focusing on developing cost-effective and environmentally friendly processes to extract energy-rich components from these feedstocks, maximizing biofuel production efficiency.

Competitive Landscape

The major players operating in the next generation biofuels market are Algenol Biotech, LLC, Amyris, Inc., Codexis, Inc., Cool Planet Energy Systems, Inc., DuPont Industrial Biosciences, Enerkem Inc., Genomatica Inc., Gevo, Inc., KiOR, Inc., LanzaTech, Neste Oyj, Novozymes A/S, Renewable Energy Group, Inc., Solazyme, Inc., Virent, Inc. These major players operating in this market have adopted various strategies comprising M&A, investment in R&D, collaborations, partnerships, regional business expansion, and new product launch.

Recent Developments

12 April 2023, Using Gevo's Ethanol-to-Olefins (ETO) technology, Gevo, Inc. and LG Chem, Ltd., have entered into a joint development agreement (the "Agreement") to develop bio-propylene for renewable chemicals. Gevo's patented ETO technology can target olefins, which are conventionally derived from petroleum and include bio-propylene, as drop-in replacements that are carbon neutral or negative and can be utilised to make renewable chemicals or fuels, such as sustainable aviation fuel.

24 June 2022, the latest non-GM yeast technology, Innova Fit, has been launched by the Danish industrial biotech company Novozymes. According to the business, Innova Fit lessens production bottlenecks in the biofuel industry brought on by traditional and basic yeast.

