Mattress Market to Hit US$ 52.2 Billion (CAGR of 6.02%) During 2023-2028

Mattress Market

BROOKLYN, NEW YORK CITY, UNITED STATES, June 27, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- The latest report by IMARC Group, titled “Mattress Market: Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2023-2028,” The global mattress market size reached US$ 36.4 Billion in 2022. Looking forward, IMARC Group expects the market to reach US$ 52.2 Billion by 2028, exhibiting a growth rate (CAGR) of 6.02% during 2023-2028.

Mattress Market Overview:

A mattress, an essential piece of furniture, is crucial in ensuring restful sleep and overall well-being. Comprising layers of comfort and support, it provides a sanctuary for rejuvenation. A good mattress aligns the spine, relieves pressure points, and promotes healthy circulation, allowing muscles to relax and recover at night. It enhances sleep quality, positively impacting mood, cognitive function, and immune system strength. Whether choosing memory foam, innerspring, latex, or hybrid options, selecting the right mattress depends on individual preferences and specific needs. Investing in a high-quality mattress is a good decision, as it contributes to a refreshed body and a revitalized mind, enabling one to face each day with vigor and vitality.

Global Mattress Market Trends:

The global market is majorly driven by the increasing awareness about the importance of quality sleep. In line with this, the changing consumer preferences are significantly contributing to the market. Furthermore, the introduction of memory foam, gel-infused mattresses, and adjustable bases is positively influencing the market. Apart from this, the rising integration of smart technology into mattresses, such as sleep trackers and connectivity features, is fueling the market. Moreover, the expansion of e-commerce is catalyzing the market. Online mattress retailers are popular due to their convenience, competitive pricing, and hassle-free delivery options. Besides, changing lifestyle trends are propelling product demand. Factors such as urbanization, longer work hours, and increased stress levels have heightened the importance of quality sleep for relaxation and rejuvenation. As people seek ways to optimize their sleep environment, they are willing to invest in premium mattresses that offer superior comfort and durability. This, in turn, is boosting the market.

Top companies in Mattress Market:

• Kingsdown Inc.

• Kurlon Enterprise Ltd.

• Leggett & Platt Incorporated

• Paramount Bed Co. Ltd.

• Sealy Corporation

• Serta Inc.

• Simmons Bedding Company LLC

• Sleep Number Corporation

• Southerland Inc.

• Spring Air Company

• Tempur-Pedic International, Inc

Key Market Segmentation:

Breakup by Product:

• Innerspring

• Memory Foam

• Latex

• Others

Breakup by Size:

• Twin or Single

• Twin XL

• Full or Double

• Queen

• King

• Others

Breakup by Application:

• Domestic

• Commercial

Breakup by Distribution Channel:

• Online

• Offline

Breakup by Region:

• North America (United States, Canada)

• Europe (Germany, France, United Kingdom, Italy, Spain, Others)

• Asia Pacific (China, Japan, India, Australia, Indonesia, Korea, Others)

• Latin America (Brazil, Mexico, Others)

• Middle East and Africa (United Arab Emirates, Saudi Arabia, Qatar, Iraq, Other)

