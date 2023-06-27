India Confectionery Market to Hit INR 485.9 Billion (CAGR of 6.3%) During 2023-2028

India Confectionery Market 2023-2028

India's confectionery market is experiencing remarkable growth, driven by evolving consumer tastes, increasing disposable income, and expanding urbanization.

The India confectionery market size reached INR 338.2 Billion in 2022. Looking forward, IMARC Group expects the market to reach INR 485.9 Billion by 2028, exhibiting a growth rate (CAGR) of 6.3% during 2023-2028.

The India confectionery market size reached INR 338.2 Billion in 2022. Looking forward, IMARC Group expects the market to reach INR 485.9 Billion by 2028, exhibiting a growth rate (CAGR) of 6.3% during 2023-2028.

Confectionery refers to food products that are primarily sweet in taste and often enjoyed as treats or snacks. It includes chocolates, candies, gums, jellies, toffees, and other sugar-based sweets. They are manufactured using different raw materials, such as sugar, cocoa, milk solids, flavors, and additives. Confectionery is widely used for personal consumption, gift-giving, and celebrating various occasions, such as birthdays, anniversaries, and valentine’s day. They possess sweetness, flavor variety, and smooth textures, which makes them popular across different age groups. Confectionery is also readily available and aids in uplifting mood, reducing stress, and satisfying cravings.

India Confectionery Market Trends:

The increasing prevalence of gifting culture is one of the factors providing an impetus to market growth. Confectionery, such as chocolates, cookies, cakes, pastries, and candies, are widely exchanged as gifts during festivals, celebrations, and special occasions. Furthermore, the widespread product consumption owing to its easy availability across supermarkets, hypermarkets, and convenience stores is providing an impetus to market growth. Moreover, aggressive promotional and branding campaigns by manufacturers through social media, television (TV) commercials, and celebrity endorsement are contributing to market growth.

Apart from this, the implementation of supportive policies by the Government of India (GoI) to encourage the production of confectionery to meet the rising demand of domestic and international consumers is favoring market growth. Other factors, including growing expenditure capacities of consumers, increasing adoption of automation in the manufacturing process, and the rapid expansion of the e-commerce industry, are anticipated to drive market growth.

Key Market Segmentation:

Breakup by Product Type:

• Hard-boiled Sweets

• Mints

• Gums and Jellies

• Chocolate

• Caramels and Toffees

• Medicated Confectionery

• Fine Bakery Wares

• Others

Breakup by Age Group:

• Children

• Adult

• Geriatric

Breakup by Price Point:

• Economy

• Mid-range

• Luxury

Breakup by Distribution Channel:

• Supermarkets and Hypermarkets

• Convenience Stores

• Pharmaceutical and Drug Stores

• Online Stores

• Others

Competitive Landscape:

The competitive landscape of the market has been studied in the report with detailed profiles of the key players operating in the market.

Breakup by Region:

• North India

• West and Central India

• South India

• East India

