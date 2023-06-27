Satellite Payload Market 2023-2028: Latest Updates, Industry Size, Share and Growth Opportunities

Satellite Payload Market

Satellite payloads are the core functional and operational components that perform the desired functions of the satellite.

BROOKLYN, NY, UNITED STATES, June 27, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- According to IMARC Group latest report titled “Satellite Payload Market: Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2023-2028”, offers a comprehensive analysis of the industry, which comprises insights on satellite payload market size. The report also includes competitor and regional analysis, and contemporary advancements in the global market. The global satellite payload market size reached US$ 16.6 Billion in 2022. Looking forward, IMARC Group expects the market to reach US$ 23.5 Billion by 2028, exhibiting a growth rate (CAGR) of 6.1% during 2023-2028.

What are satellite payload?

Satellite payloads represent core functional and operational components of the satellite assembly. They share the power supply and transponder of the satellite but have independent communication circuitry and operating systems. These components consist of thermal infrared spectrometers, antennas, cameras, photometers, transponders, repeaters, etc. They are incorporated into the cube, small, medium, and large satellites. Satellite payloads are widely used for communication, remote sensing, navigation, space exploration, and imaging. The obtained data is then transferred to the ground receiver for further processing. They also include passengers, flight crew, cargo, ammunition, and scientific instruments for research and experimentation. Consequently, satellite payloads are gaining extensive traction across the globe.

What are the growth prospects and trends in the satellite payload industry?

The expanding aerospace industry is primarily driving the satellite payload market. Additionally, the inflating need for intelligence gathering, reconnaissance, and imaging technologies for air surveillance is further bolstering the market growth. Besides this, the widespread adoption of satellite payloads for generating images of land, water, and forest resources, which are utilized for the monitoring of agricultural lands, tracking of climatic changes, disaster mitigation, etc., is acting as another significant growth-inducing factor. Moreover, continuous technological advancements, such as the introduction of Artificial Intelligence (AI) and cloud-enabled software-defined radio payloads, are positively influencing the global market. Apart from this, they can be reprogrammed and reconfigured and facilitate advanced satellite communications, which is also stimulating the market growth. Furthermore, the rising investments in the field of space technologies and the increasing popularity of broadcasting services are anticipated to fuel the satellite payload market over the forecasted period.

Competitive Landscape:

The competitive landscape of the market has been studied in the report with the detailed profiles of the key players operating in the market.

• Airbus SE

• Gomspace A/S

• Honeywell International Inc.

• L3harris Technologies Inc.

• Lockheed Martin Corporation

• Maxar Technologies Inc.

• Mitsubishi Electric Corporation

• Northrop Grumman Corporation

• Sierra Nevada Corporation

• Thales Group

• The Aerospace Corporation

• The Boeing Company

Satellite Payload Market Segmentation:

Our report has categorized the market based on region, type, orbit, frequency band, application and end use industry.

Breakup by Type:

• Minisatellite

• Microsatellite

• Nanosatellite

• Others

Breakup by Orbit:

• Low Earth Orbit (LEO)

• Medium Earth Orbit (MEO)

• Geostationary Earth Orbit (GEO)

• Beyond Geosynchronous Orbit

Breakup by Frequency Band:

• C, K/KU/KA Band

• S and L Band

• X Band

• VHF and UHF Band

• Others

Breakup by Application:

• Earth Observation and Remote Sensing

• Satellite Communication

• Science and Exploration

• Mapping and Navigation

• Space Observation

• Others

Breakup by End User:

• Commercial

• Academic

• Government and Military

• Others

Breakup by Region:

• North America (United States, Canada)

• Europe (Germany, France, United Kingdom, Italy, Spain, Others)

• Asia Pacific (China, Japan, India, Australia, Indonesia, Korea, Others)

• Latin America (Brazil, Mexico, Others)

• Middle East and Africa (United Arab Emirates, Saudi Arabia, Qatar, Iraq, Other)

Key highlights of the report:

• Market Performance (2017-2022)

• Market Outlook (2023-2028)

• Porter’s Five Forces Analysis

• Market Drivers and Success Factors

• SWOT Analysis

• Value Chain

• Comprehensive Mapping of the Competitive Landscape

