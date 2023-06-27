Geosynthetics Market to Hit US$ 17.0 Billion (CAGR of 5.85%) During 2023-2028

Geosynthetics Market

BROOKLYN, NEW YORK CITY, UNITED STATES, June 27, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- IMARC Group’s latest research report, titled “Geosynthetics Market: Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity, and Forecast 2023-2028,” The global geosynthetics market size reached US$ 12.1 Billion in 2022. Looking forward, IMARC Group expects the market to reach US$ 17.0 Billion by 2028, exhibiting a growth rate (CAGR) of 5.85% during 2023-2028.

Geosynthetics Market Overview:

Geosynthetics refer to synthetic materials used in geotechnical and civil engineering applications. They are designed to improve soil stability, reinforce structures, and control erosion. They include geotextiles, geogrids, geomembranes, geocomposites, and geocells. Geosynthetics offer several benefits, including cost-effectiveness, durability, environmental sustainability, and improved construction efficiency. They find applications in roads, landfills, retaining walls, drainage systems, coastal protection, and other infrastructure projects.

Get Free Sample Copy of Report at – https://www.imarcgroup.com/geosynthetics-market/requestsample

Global Market Trends:

The global market is majorly driven by the increasing infrastructure projects, including roads, railways, airports, landfills, and water management systems. In line with this, governments and regulatory bodies worldwide are implementing stringent environmental regulations and sustainability standards, supporting the market. Geosynthetics provide eco-friendly alternatives to traditional construction materials, as they help reduce soil erosion, prevent water contamination, and improve overall environmental performance. The focus on sustainability and adherence to environmental regulations have increased the adoption of geosynthetics in various applications. Furthermore, the cost-effectiveness and durability of the product are positively influencing its demand. The growing awareness of the benefits and versatility of geosynthetics is fueling the market. Moreover, the development of geosynthetic clay liners (GCLs) is expected to offer numerous opportunities for the market. Besides, the escalating focus on disaster management and climate change adaptation is catalyzing the market. Additionally, the expanding geotechnical engineering sector is providing a boost to the market.

Key Players Included in Global Geosynthetics Market Research Report:

• Fiberweb

• GEO Synthetics LLC

• Agru America Inc.

• Asahi Kasei Advance Corporation

• Belton Industries

• Polymer Group

• HUESKER inc

• Carthage Mills

• Thrace Group

• Hanes Geo Components

• Tenax Group

• GSE Environmental

• Swicofil AG

• Owens Corning

• Low & Bonar etc.

Do you know more information, Contact to our analyst at– https://www.imarcgroup.com/geosynthetics-market

Key Market Segmentation:

Market Breakup by Product:

• Geotextiles

• Geomembranes

• Geogrids

• Geonets

• Geosynthetic Clay Liner (GCL)

• Pre-Fabricated Vertical Drains (PVD)

• Others

Market Breakup by Type:

• Woven

• Non-Woven

• Knitted

• Others

Market Breakup by Material:

• Polypropylene

• Polyester

• Polyethylene

• Polyvinyl Chloride

• Synthetic Rubber

• Others

Market Breakup by Application:

• Road Construction and Pavement Repair

• Railroads

• Drainage Systems

• Soil Reinforcement and Erosion

• Water and Waste Management

• Others

Breakup by Region:

• North America (United States, Canada)

• Europe (Germany, France, United Kingdom, Italy, Spain, Others)

• Asia Pacific (China, Japan, India, Australia, Indonesia, Korea, Others)

• Latin America (Brazil, Mexico, Others)

• Middle East and Africa (United Arab Emirates, Saudi Arabia, Qatar, Iraq, Other

Who we are:

IMARC Group is a leading market research company that offers management strategy and market research worldwide. We partner with clients in all sectors and regions to identify their highest-value opportunities, address their most critical challenges, and transform their businesses.

IMARC’s information products include major market, scientific, economic and technological developments for business leaders in pharmaceutical, industrial, and high technology organizations. Market forecasts and industry analysis for biotechnology, advanced materials, pharmaceuticals, food and beverage, travel and tourism, nanotechnology and novel processing methods are at the top of the company’s expertise.