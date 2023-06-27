India Kraft Paper Market to Hit 15.6 Million Tons (CAGR of 8.9%) During 2023-2028

India Kraft Paper Market 2023

According to the latest report by IMARC Group, titled “India Kraft Paper Market: Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2023-2028”, offers a comprehensive analysis of the industry, which comprises insights on the India kraft paper market. The report also includes competitor and regional analysis, and contemporary advancements in the market.

The India kraft paper market size reached 9.4 Million Tons in 2022. Looking forward, IMARC Group expects the market to reach 15.6 Million Tons by 2028, exhibiting a growth rate (CAGR) of 8.9% during 2023-2028.

Kraft paper, also known as sack paper, refers to a type of paper produced from wood pulp from softwood trees, such as pine and spruce. It is known for its durability, high strength, versatility, and environmental friendliness. Kraft paper is widely used in cement bags, food packaging, shopping bags, and industrial packaging. It offers excellent printability and provides resistance against tear, moisture, and other environmental conditions. Kraft paper is also cost-effective, recyclable, and biodegradable and provides the ability to withstand heavy loads.

India Kraft Paper Market Trends:

The significant growth in the e-commerce industry is one of the factors providing a considerable boost to the market growth. Kraft paper is widely used in the manufacturing of corrugated boxes, cartons, and other packaging solutions for e-commerce applications, owing to its excellent strength and durability. Furthermore, the increasing focus on sustainable packaging solutions is facilitating the product demand as it is biodegradable, recyclable, and made from renewable resources. Additionally, the widespread product utilization in various retail spaces, such as supermarkets, hypermarkets, and convenience stores for shopping bags, gift wraps, and product packaging, is positively influencing the market growth.

Moreover, the implementation of supportive policies by the Government of India (GoI) to encourage domestic manufacturing and promote the adoption of eco-friendly packaging solutions is favoring market growth. Other factors, including widespread product utilization in the food and beverage (F&B) industry, growing concerns regarding plastic packaging, and increasing product adoption in the construction industry, are anticipated to drive market growth.

Key Market Segmentation:

Breakup by Product Type:

• Unbleached

• Bleached

• Wrapping and Packaging

• Sack Kraft Paper

• Others

Breakup by Packaging:

• Corrugated Box

• Grocery Bags

• Industrial Bags

• Wraps

• Pouches

• Others

Breakup by Application:

• Foods and Beverage

• Pharmaceuticals

• Building and Construction

• Cosmetic and Personal Care

• Others

Breakup by Distribution Channel:

• Offline

• Online

Competitive Landscape:

The competitive landscape of the market has been studied in the report with detailed profiles of the key players operating in the market.

Breakup by Region:

• North India

• West and Central India

• South India

• East India

Key highlights of the Report:

• Market Performance (2017-2022)

• Market Outlook (2023-2028)

• COVID-19 Impact on the Market

• Porter’s Five Forces Analysis

• Historical, Current and Future Market Trends

• Market Drivers and Success Factors

• SWOT Analysis

• Structure of the Market

• Value Chain Analysis

• Comprehensive Mapping of the Competitive Landscape

Note: If you need specific information that is not currently within the scope of the report, we can provide it to you as a part of the customization.

