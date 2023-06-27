Digital Pathology Market to Hit US$ 1,531.1 Million (CAGR of 9.8%) During 2023-2028

Digital Pathology Market

BROOKLYN, NEW YORK CITY, UNITED STATES, June 27, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- According to the latest report by IMARC Group, titled “Digital Pathology Market: Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2023-2028,” The global digital pathology market size reached US$ 850.2 Million in 2022. Looking forward, IMARC Group expects the market to reach US$ 1,531.1 Million by 2028, exhibiting a growth rate (CAGR) of 9.8% during 2023-2028.

Digital Pathology Market Outlook:

Digital pathology is a cutting-edge field that utilizes digital technology to capture, store, and analyze high-resolution images of tissue samples. Pathologists can access and share images remotely by digitizing glass slides, enabling efficient collaboration and consultation among experts. It offers numerous benefits, including improved diagnostic accuracy, accelerated workflows, and enhanced educational opportunities. It enables using artificial intelligence algorithms for automated analysis, leading to faster and more precise diagnoses. It facilitates the creation of comprehensive digital archives, allowing for retrospective analysis and research. With its potential to revolutionize pathology practice, digital pathology is poised to transform healthcare and improve patient outcomes.

Global Digital Pathology Market Trends:

The global market is majorly driven by the increasing demand for efficient diagnostic tools. In line with this, the growing need for remote collaboration and consultation is significantly contributing to the market. Furthermore, the advancement in imaging technology is positively influencing the market. High-resolution digital scanners have become more sophisticated and affordable, enabling the conversion of glass slides into high-quality digital images. The rising need for efficient and accurate diagnostics is catalyzing the market. Moreover, the escalating integration of artificial intelligence (AI) and machine learning algorithms is propelling the market. Besides, the global nature of healthcare and the need for sharing expertise across borders is strengthening the market.

Key Market Segmentation:

Competitive Landscape With Key Players:

The competitive landscape of the industry has also been examined along with the profiles of the key players.

• 3DHISTECH

• Apollo Enterprise Imaging

• Corista

• Hamamatsu Photonics

• Huron Digital Pathology

• Indica Labs

• Koninklijke Philips

• Leica Biosystems

• Objective Pathology Services

• Ventana Medical Systems

• Visiopharm

• XIFIN

Breakup by Product:

• Scanners

• Software

• Storage Systems

• Communication Systems

Breakup by Type:

• Human Pathology

• Veterinary Pathology

Breakup by Delivery Model:

• On-premises

• Hosted

Breakup by Application:

• Training and Education

• Consulting Services

• Intraoperative Consultation

• Routine Diagnostic Consultation Services

• Others

Breakup by End-User:

• Pharmaceutical & Biotechnology Companies

• Hospitals and Reference Laboratories

• Academic & Research Institutes

Breakup by Region:

• North America (United States, Canada)

• Europe (Germany, France, United Kingdom, Italy, Spain, Others)

• Asia Pacific (China, Japan, India, Australia, Indonesia, Korea, Others)

• Latin America (Brazil, Mexico, Others)

• Middle East and Africa (United Arab Emirates, Saudi Arabia, Qatar, Iraq, Other)

