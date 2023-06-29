See the Unseen: Introducing KAWA T6 Security Camera with Cutting-Edge True Color Night Vision.
Without the spotlight, it's like daylight.HK, CHINA, June 28, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- KAWA Electronics is set to revolutionize the security camera industry with the upcoming launch of the highly anticipated KAWA T6 and KAWA T6 Pro security cameras in mid-2023. Boasting cutting-edge technologies and state-of-the-art lens hardware, these cameras will introduce a groundbreaking true color night vision experience that rivals daytime viewing, eliminating the need for supplemental lights in their vicinity.
KAWA, a leading innovator in the security camera industry, is set to disrupt the market with the highly anticipated launch of their T6 Pro series security cameras in mid-2023. The company has spent over a year developing this groundbreaking product, which is poised to redefine the night vision experience. KAWA T6 security cameras will soon be available for crowdfunding on Kickstarter, starting at the end of June.
Unlike traditional security cameras that rely on supplementary light sources such as white light and floodlights for night vision, the KAWA T6 series security cameras introduce an entirely new approach. By harnessing advanced technology, these cameras deliver an exceptional night vision experience without compromising on color accuracy.
The key to KAWA T6 Pro’s unparalleled performance lies in its innovative features. The cameras are equipped with a 1/1.79" stacked CMOS sensor, boasting approximately 5 times higher light sensitivity compared to 1/2.7" CMOS sensors. The stacked structure design enhances data analysis speed and ensures superior night vision capabilities.
Furthermore, the T6 Pro security camera boasts an F1.0 super-large aperture lens, allowing it to capture 400% more incoming light compared to F2.0 lenses. This substantial increase in light collection significantly enhances visibility in low-light environments.
With an exceptional 4MP super HD resolution of 2560*1440, the KAWA T6 Pro security camera provides crystal-clear image details. Its true color night vision technology represents a breakthrough in the industry, ensuring vivid and accurate color representation even in the darkest conditions.
To achieve perfect color night vision, the KAWA T6 Pro relies not only on top-of-the-line lens and sensor technology but also on powerful chipsets and advanced algorithms. The camera features a quad-core Cortex-A7 CPU, clocked at up to 1GHz, significantly boosting overall performance. Additionally, the NPU (Neural Processing Unit) operates at 4TOPs@INT4, delivering four times faster deep neural network-based AI computing.
The T6 Pro’s multi-frame dynamic overlay algorithm further enhances image quality by strengthening image information, resulting in clearer pictures with reduced blur.
KAWA T6 Pro security cameras transcend the boundaries of ordinary night vision cameras, ushering in a new era of advanced technology. The fusion of a powerful chipset, F1.0 super-large aperture lens, quad-core Cortex-A7 CPU, and multi-frame dynamic superposition algorithm culminate in an unparalleled true color night vision experience. Users can expect wider night vision range, sharper picture details, and zero light pollution interference.
Alongside its true color night vision capabilities, the KAWA T6 security camera offers a range of features that cater to user preferences. These include remote access on mobile phones, cloud storage options, local card storage, motion detection, push notifications, and AI human detection. Notably, KAWA allows users to opt for cloud services only if desired, without enforcing subscriptions. Additionally, the T6 series supports both PoE (Power over Ethernet) and Wi-Fi network connections, providing flexible options for users.
With the imminent launch of KAWA T6 & T6 Pro on Kickstarter, security camera enthusiasts and professionals alike have a chance to be at the forefront of this groundbreaking technology. To make it even more exciting, KAWA is offering pre-launch activities with opportunities to win exciting prizes.
