Tannin Market Size Worth US$ 12.7 Billion By 2028 | Industry Growth Rate of 5.1%

Tannin, also known as tannic acid, is a naturally occurring, complex chemical substance derived from phenolic acids.

BROOKLYN, NY, UNITED STATES, June 27, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- According to IMARC Group latest report titled "Tannin Market: Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2023-2028”, offers a comprehensive analysis of the industry, which comprises insights on global tannin market share. The report also includes competitor and regional analysis, and contemporary advancements in the global market. The global tannin market size reached US$ 9.1 Billion in 2022. Looking forward, IMARC Group expects the market to reach US$ 12.7 Billion by 2028, exhibiting a growth rate (CAGR) of 5.1% during 2023-2028.

What are tannin?

Tannin is a naturally occurring polyphenolic compound that is found in numerous different plant species. It is commonly known for its astringent taste and is found mainly in high concentrations in foods, such as red wine, tea, coffee, and some fruits and vegetables. One of the most well-known sources of tannin is red wine, which contributes to the wine's flavor and texture. The level of tannins in wine can vary depending on the grape variety, the winemaking process, and the aging conditions. Additionally, it plays a variety of roles in plant physiology, including helping to protect against pests and diseases, regulating water uptake, and providing structural support to plant tissues.

What are the growth prospects and trends in the tannin industry?

The global market is primarily driven by the widespread demand for tannins in the nutraceutical and pharmaceutical industries. This can be attributed to the rising awareness regarding the anti-inflammatory and anti-carcinogenic properties of tannin among the masses. In addition to this, tannins are widely used in the manufacturing of leather as a natural tanning agent to produce high-quality leather, which is impacting the market favorably. Since tannins are considered environment-friendly, they are biodegradable and do not pose any threat to the environment, there has been a considerable increase in the product demand among the masses. Some of the other factors driving the market include rapid industrialization and extensive research and development (R&D) activities.

Competitive Landscape:

The competitive landscape of the market has been studied in the report with the detailed profiles of the key players operating in the market.

• Ever s.r.l.

• Forestal Mimosa Limited

• Jyoti Dye Chem Agency

• Laffort SA

• A. Ajinomoto OmniChem N.V. (Ajinomoto Co. Inc.)

• Tanac S.A., Tanin Sevnica d.d.

• Tannin Corporation

• UCL Company (Pty) Ltd.

• Ulrich GmbH

Tannin Market Segmentation:

Our report has categorized the market based on region, source, product and application.

Breakup by Source:

• Plants

• Brown Algae

Breakup by Product:

• Hydrolysable Tannins

• Condensed Tannins

• Phlorotannins

Breakup by Application:

• Food and Beverages

• Leather Tanning

• Wood Adhesives

• Other

Breakup by Region:

• North America (United States, Canada)

• Europe (Germany, France, United Kingdom, Italy, Spain, Others)

• Asia Pacific (China, Japan, India, Australia, Indonesia, Korea, Others)

• Latin America (Brazil, Mexico, Others)

• Middle East and Africa (United Arab Emirates, Saudi Arabia, Qatar, Iraq, Other)

Key highlights of the report:

• Market Performance (2017-2022)

• Market Outlook (2023-2028)

• Porter’s Five Forces Analysis

• Market Drivers and Success Factors

• SWOT Analysis

• Value Chain

• Comprehensive Mapping of the Competitive Landscape

