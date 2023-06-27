Optical Coherence Tomography Market To Reach US$ 3.6 Billion By 2028

Optical Coherence Tomography Market

The optical coherence tomography market is primarily driven by the rising occurrences of retinal and choroidal disorders and visual impairments.

IMARC Group’s latest report, titled “Optical Coherence Tomography Market: Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2023-2028”, the global optical coherence tomography market size reached US$ 1.6 Billion in 2022. Looking forward, IMARC Group expects the market to reach US$ 3.6 Billion by 2028, exhibiting a growth rate (CAGR) of 13.2% during 2023-2028.

What is Optical Coherence Tomography ? :

Optical coherence tomography (OCT) represents an imaging technique that is non-invasive and utilized for acquiring high-resolution cross-sectional images of the retina. Both tabletop and handheld OCT devices are readily available and consist of an interferometer, as well as short-pulse lasers featuring low coherence and a light source with broad bandwidth.

OCT is used in various healthcare fields, including ophthalmology, oncology, cardiovascular, and dermatology, and plays a crucial role in the early diagnosis and detection of retinal diseases and conditions by detecting retinal thickness. It even aids in follow-up examinations by offering precise imaging of neointimal stent strut coverage and facilitates the evaluation of stent strut apposition against the vessel wall. Consequently, OCT is in extensive demand across the globe.

Who are the key Players Operating in the Industry ? :

• Abbott Laboratories

• Agfa-Gevaert N.V.

• Agiltron Inc

• Carl Zeiss AG

• Haag-Streit Group

• Heidelberg Engineering Inc

• Leica Microsystems GmbH (Danaher Corporation)

• Novacam Technologies Inc

• OPTOPOL Technology Sp. z o.o

• Terumo Corporation

• Thorlabs Inc

• Topcon Corporation

What are the Growth Prospects and Trends in the Optical Coherence Tomography Industry ? :

The optical coherence tomography market is primarily driven by the rising occurrences of retinal and choroidal disorders and visual impairments across countries. In line with this, the elevating usage of the product for screening and diagnosing retinal-related disorders, such as tear and detachment, diabetic retinopathy, macular hole, and retinitis pigmentosa, is acting as another significant growth-inducing factor. Moreover, the market is further propelled by the escalating product innovations that are leading to the production of higher-performing devices with enhanced accuracy for improving the overall quality of eye care.

Additionally, the growing employment of OCT in early cancer detection by providing information on nuclear-to-cytoplasmic ratio, nuclear size and shape, and gland organization and structure is also positively influenced by the global market. Apart from this, the shifting consumer preferences towards early diagnosis methods and the inflating investments to make notable advancements in healthcare technologies are expected to bolster the optical coherence tomography market in the coming years.

Key Market Segmentation:

Breakup by Type:

• Handheld OCT Devices

• Tabletop OCT Devices

• Others

Breakup by Technology:

• Time Domain OCT (TDOCT)

• Frequency Domain OCT (FD-OCT)

Breakup by Application:

• Dermatology

• Ophthalmology

• Cardiovascular

• Oncology

• Others

Breakup by Region:

• North America (United States, Canada)

• Asia Pacific (China, Japan, India, Australia, Indonesia, Korea, Others)

• Europe (Germany, France, United Kingdom, Italy, Spain, Others)

• Latin America (Brazil, Mexico, Others)

• Middle East and Africa (United Arab Emirates, Saudi Arabia, Qatar, Iraq, Other)

Key Highlights of the Report:

• Market Performance (2017-2022)

• Market Outlook (2023-2028)

• Porter’s Five Forces Analysis

• Market Drivers and Success Factors

• SWOT Analysis

• Value Chain

• Comprehensive Mapping of the Competitive Landscape

